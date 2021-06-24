Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gueydan, LA

VPSO: One dead in shooting near Gueydan

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b6A7r_0adgrcwH00

One person is dead after a shooting Wednesday in Vermilion Parish.

According to a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, deputies are on the scene of the shooting incident, which occurred near the Gueydan area. One person is deceased.

Deputies have a suspect in custody, and another person of interest is being detained for questioning.

The incident is an active investigation, so details are limited.

We'll update with more information when it becomes available.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

KATC News

KATC News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Gueydan, LA
Vermilion Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Vermilion Parish, LA
Gueydan, LA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Twitter
Related
Law EnforcementPosted by
KATC News

Man on probation for meth arrested, eight pounds of meth seized

A Rapides Parish drug agency has wrapped up a seven-month investigation into meth sales with an arrest. The man arrested, Jacob Wayne Barron, 42, of Boyce, was on probation after being convicted of transporting more than two pounds of meth in 2019. When Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Agents helped Probation and Parole with a residence check, they allegedly found more than eight pounds of methamphetamine.
Louisiana StatePosted by
KATC News

One injured after oil tanks catch fire in Lafourche Parish

Firefighters are on the scene of a tank battery fire in Pipeline Canal in the marsh area on the west side of Golden Meadow in Lafourche Parish. According to a spokesperson for Louisiana State Police Troop C, an oilfield tank battery exploded on Catfish Lake in Golden Meadow Friday afternoon. The fire itself is now out and is just smoldering, the spokesperson said. Clean up efforts are underway.
Florida StatePosted by
KATC News

Hunt for suspect ongoing after Florida police officer shot

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities searched Thursday for a suspect after a Florida police officer was shot and seriously wounded, officials said. Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young told reporters at a news conference that the 26-year-old officer was in critical condition after he was shot in the head Wednesday night.
Lafayette Parish, LAPosted by
KATC News

Arson suspected in 2 house fires in Lafayette Parish

An arson investigation is underway following two fires in Lafayette Parish. On Tuesday, June 22 at 2:10 p.m., firefighters from Carencro, Lafayette, Scott, and Broussard responded to Saint Fidelis Street to a reported house fire, according to Alton Trahan, spokesperson for the Lafayette Fire Department. When firefighters arrived on the scene, it was discovered that two homes were on fire.