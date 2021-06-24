VPSO: One dead in shooting near Gueydan

One person is dead after a shooting Wednesday in Vermilion Parish.

According to a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, deputies are on the scene of the shooting incident, which occurred near the Gueydan area. One person is deceased.

Deputies have a suspect in custody, and another person of interest is being detained for questioning.

The incident is an active investigation, so details are limited.

We'll update with more information when it becomes available.

