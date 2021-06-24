Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Crash bang wallop: China gets to grips with pro wrestling

By NOEL CELIS, Lillian DING
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10wroG_0adgqhFH00
Who will be the king of the ring: Middle Kingdom Wrestling brings WWE-style contests to China /AFP

The crowd gasps and cheers as a bare-chested man grabs a chair and smashes it over the head of his opponent on the ground.

A referee in a black-and-white striped jersey rushes to his aid but the prone man is not really hurt -- this is WWE-style wrestling in China, where the sport is attempting to take off.

"It's been barbarous yet fun," said Su San, who is watching professional wrestling for the first time and is among an audience of about 200 at the Middle Kingdom Wrestling (MKW) event in the southern city of Shenzhen, across the border from Hong Kong.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tZ7mz_0adgqhFH00
Get ready for the main event: MKW's founder says wrestling remains a niche sport in China but there is room to grow /AFP

Alberto Curry, an American wrestler better known as "Zombie Dragon", is doing his bit to grow this genre of wrestling -- which is part sport, part entertainment -- in the world's most populous nation.

"Back in the States there is a lot of pro wrestling, but it's kind of an over-saturated market... there's just too much of it, it's hard to consume all that wrestling," said the 31-year-old.

"But in China, it's very fresh, it's very new, and a lot of people don't know what it is.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2enuKj_0adgqhFH00
It's Black Mamba with a steel chair: MKW found Adrian Gomez says wrestling has 'very vocal and passionate' followers in China /AFP

"Once they see the characters and the costumes and everything, they really get into it."

Back in the ring, two Chinese fighters -- one with the name "Black Mamba" scrawled in gold on his outfit -- are exchanging kicks and punches.

Black Mamba, whose real name is Zhang Wendong, strikes his opponent in the face with a clenched fist wrapped in a metal chain.

Whoops go up from the audience as the tattooed 25-year-old reaches under the ring for a chair and then slams it over the head of his rival.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KgFxy_0adgqhFH00
What do you see in the mirror, Zombie Dragon: American wrestler Alberto Curry says the sport is 'very new' in China /AFP

Adrian Gomez, founder and president of MKW, which started in 2015, admitted that wrestling remains a niche sport in China.

But it has "very vocal and passionate" followers, he said, and Gomez believes that infusing wrestling with traditional Chinese martial arts can gain traction.

"I do think that Chinese culture lends itself so easily into professional wrestling to make it eventually a style in its own," said the American, who hopes to send fighters one day to the United States, home to standard-bearer the WWE.

For now, it is about trying to spread the sport's reputation in China beyond its current limited supporter base.

"Unfortunately at this moment, we're just in that little pond," said Gomez.

"But with every effort of pro wrestling, we're going to keep growing that until wrestling is like an ocean in China."

AFP

AFP

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Wrestling#Professional Wrestling#Combat#Mkw#American#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Wrestling
Country
China
News Break
Sports
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

From the big screen to boardrooms, China is tightening grips on US companies

While the word “decoupling” sounds like a sudden, abrupt process, it is, more often than not, a slow unwinding, punctuated by bursts of deterioration in the relationship. As talk of a U.S.-China “decoupling” has subsided somewhat since the height of the Trump administration trade wars, both Washington and Beijing are moving in directions that will increasingly force corporate boardrooms to address their reliance on Beijing and China’s influence over American companies.
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

China is gripped by insecurity, Australia's most senior diplomat says

CANBERRA, June 23 (Reuters) - China is insecure and defensive which means it perceives threats where there are none, Australia's most senior diplomat said on Wednesday. Frances Adamson, Secretary of Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, said China seeks to project strength, but the reality is somewhat different. "Few...
Economytedmag.com

Get A Grip Business Blast: The China Question

— Greg Ehrich, LC is the former President of the National Association of Innovative Lighting Distributors (NAILD) and owner of Premier Lighting, a progressive lighting distributorship. Michael Colligan is an entrepreneur and inventor. He’s a subject matter expert in commercial and industrial lighting supply, lighting retrofits, and finding recycling streams...
EconomyPosted by
AFP

The demise of China's 'model' village, where cash and communism collide

It was a gilt-edged gift to Communist propaganda: a village led by a Party visionary who transformed farmers into millionaires while tacking close to China's collectivist ideals. But Huaxi's success story has soured, sunk by a pernicious brew of nepotism and political patronage which experts say may hold wider lessons for the pitfalls of "capitalism with Chinese characteristics" in a country where power emanates from the Communist Party. Village chief Wu Renbao transformed Huaxi, a few hours from Shanghai, from a rural backwater into a wealthy collective, surfing China's economic reforms for over four decades as the impoverished nation remade itself into a superpower. From textiles to steel and real estate, Wu established the "Huaxi Group", a village conglomerate of over one hundred companies.
AgriculturePosted by
AFP

China to pause squid fishing in Pacific, Atlantic breeding grounds

China has announced a temporary ban on its fishing fleet -- the world's biggest -- from catching squid in parts of the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans after overfishing pushed populations to the brink of collapse. China reels in as much as 70 percent of the global squid catch, and its vessels sail as far as West Africa and Latin America to sate the growing appetite for seafood in the country. But Chinese vessels will suspend operations in major global squid spawning grounds in the southwest Atlantic near Argentina from Thursday until September 30, and parts of the Pacific from September to November, the agriculture ministry said Monday. The ban follows an international backlash against China's giant overseas fleet, with claims that they are overfishing and damaging fragile marine ecosystems.
ChinaPosted by
AFP

Taiwan representative leaves Macau over 'one China' spat

The acting chief of Taiwan's representative office in Macau has returned home after refusing to sign a document recognising China's sovereignty over the self-ruled island, Taipei said on Tuesday. "The future situation is not optimistic," Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council said in a statement, calling the Macau authorities "disrespectful and unfriendly". It said four other Taiwanese employees whose visas are still valid will remain in the semi-autonomous city to keep the office running. It comes a week after seven employees of Taiwan's trade office in Hong Kong left the financial hub following their refusal to sign a similar "one China pledge" acknowledging Taiwan as part of China.
UEFAPosted by
AFP

Delta spread sparks fears for sports events as Russia fights record cases

Russia's Saint Petersburg posted record Covid-19 deaths Monday as it prepares to host a Euro 2020 quarter-final despite the spread of the Delta variant, which is fuelling infection surges around the world and causing a headache for major sporting events. Russia has seen an explosion of new cases linked to the Delta variant, with Moscow and Saint Petersburg both posting record deaths Monday.
ChinaPosted by
CNN

Hong Kong's biggest pro-democracy newspaper closes as Beijing tightens its grip

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — One year was all it took for a Beijing-imposed National Security Law to take down Hong Kong's largest and loudest pro-democracy newspaper. Next Media announced Wednesday that Apple Daily, its flagship tabloid, would publish its final copy Thursday due to an untenable environment in which its journalists had been arrested and millions of dollars in assets had been frozen. Its digital platform will cease operations on the same day, the company said in a statement.
U.S. Politics19fortyfive.com

Welcome to Hell: Why a U.S.-China War Would Change Human History

Two superpowers eye each other uneasily across the Pacific—one well established after decades of Cold War conflict, the other a rising power eager to reclaim regional hegemony. Fortunately, despite profoundly different political systems, China and the United States are not as intrinsically hostile to each other as were the West and the Soviet Union—in fact, they have a high degree of economic interdependence.
ChinaPosted by
AFP

With propaganda push, China's Communist Party celebrates 100 years

Hair windswept, handsome and 32-metres high, a statue of Mao Zedong presides over a crowd of millennials alternating between selfies and bubble teas -- drawing a thread through the past, present and future of China's Communist Party in its red heartland. As the party prepares to mark its 100th anniversary on Thursday, it has put a propaganda campaign into overdrive with movies, history tours and well-timed space missions, all lacquering the achievements of the party and its President Xi Jinping, China's most powerful leader since Mao. Xi, who has led the country since 2012, abolished term limits and is yet to anoint a successor, will attend a week of events applauding the party for steering China through a tumultuous century of wars, famine and social upheaval. China today is the world's second-largest economy, where tech entrepreneurs write fortunes in thriving first-tier cities and millions have been lifted from abject poverty to join the globe's biggest consumer market.
WorldPosted by
AFP

'Unstoppable storm': rights take back seat under Hong Kong security law

China's national security law for Hong Kong has shaken the city's legal foundations in the year since it was imposed, lawyers say, with court decisions and sweeping new powers for prosecution fuelling concerns about rights and the rule of law. They alleged that Hong Kong courts now only "paid lip service" to rights when national security rules came up against longstanding protections in the city's own legal system.
WorldPosted by
AFP

Sri Lanka eyes tougher import controls to halt forex crisis

Sri Lanka's central bank on Monday called for further import restrictions to address a crippling foreign exchange crisis, following a string of loans from Asian neighbours including impoverished Bangladesh. The island nation's foreign exchange reserves were badly hit last year as the Covid-19 pandemic hit and the local currency came under intense pressure and fell to a record low. International rating agencies have since expressed fears that Colombo would not be able to service its huge foreign debt. The Central Bank of Sri Lanka last week tightened its controls on dollar sales, leading commercial financial institutions to impose quotas on importers of essential commodities.
Law EnforcementPosted by
AFP

Hong Kong police arrest top writer from shuttered Apple Daily

Hong Kong police arrested the lead opinion writer of Apple Daily on national security grounds as he tried to fly out of the city, local media reported, days after the pro-democracy newspaper was forced to shut down. Hong Kong police confirmed the arrest of a 57-year-old man at the airport for "conspiring to collude with foreign countries or foreign forces to endanger national security".
EconomyPosted by
AFP

Myanmar jade industry becoming 'slush fund' for junta: report

Myanmar's multi-billion-dollar jade mines risk becoming a "slush fund" for military repression, Global Witness said Tuesday, urging consumers to boycott purchasing any jade and gemstones from the coup-wracked nation. With the military taking control of licensing, the industry now risks "becoming a slush fund and source of patronage" for the junta as it looks to secure its grip on power, international watchdog Global Witness said in a report released Tuesday.
WorldPosted by
AFP

Japan's SoftBank suspends production of chatty robot Pepper

Japan's SoftBank has suspended production of its humanoid robot Pepper, a company spokeswoman said Tuesday, seven years after the conglomerate unveiled the signature chatty white android to much fanfare. Pepper robots, used to greet people in stores and hotels in Japan and around the world, have become a symbol of SoftBank's strategy of pouring resources into new technology including artificial intelligence. The pint-sized robot, which costs 198,000 yen ($1,790) plus rental fees, has also recently been used to ease the loneliness of coronavirus quarantine in Japanese hotels for patients with mild symptoms. But on Tuesday, a spokeswoman for the firm's robotics unit told AFP it was halting output owing to an inventory pile-up.
Public HealthWired UK

The third wave of Covid is here… and it’s weird

As the first data on the new Delta variant of Sars-CoV-2 began to trickle through in April and early May, Martin McKee was immediately convinced that a third wave of Covid-19 was imminent. McKee, a professor of European public health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, was...
Pharmaceuticalsprincipia-scientific.com

Most Who Took COVID Vaccines will be dead by 2025

Most of the people who took a COVID “vaccine” will be dead by the year 2025. The proof is now available for all to see. Thanks to the people who participated in this first ever human experiment with a mRNA gene-therapy, fooled into thinking it was a “vaccine” for a phony “pandemic” allegedly caused by the never-isolated “COVID-19,” we now know the following based on fact-based, post-vaccine research:
Foreign Policyfreedomupdates.com

North Korean Defector Has A Chilling Message For Americans

People all around the world want to come here to America. It is one of the few countries where people can be free. But liberals don't understand that and are actively ruining our country. It is truly telling when you here from an immigrant just how bad things have become here. North Korean Defector Yeonmi Park fought to get here. So she was surprised that after attending one of our colleges that she was asking herself if she was still in North Korea.