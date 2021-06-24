The power of music is bringing families together

Music class is back in session for students of the program 'Music Together'.

"Our whole goal is to teach the parents, teach the families to make music and then bring it home and make music at home," said Valerie Kocel of Tiny Treble Makers who offer the Music Together classes.

The classes have gone through virtual and out-door settings due to the pandemic, but welcomed families back in-person Wednesday for face-to-face, and hands-on lessons.

"I'm with my kids all the time but to have a class that helps me find new things to do with them, it's helpful to me," said parent Caroline Heileson.

Through the class, parents and children sing dance and make music together while participating in other sensory activities - no matter the skill level.

"I don't care if you sing in tune, if you can't walk in rhythm, if you clap on the wrong beats of the measure, you can come here you're welcome no matter what," said Kocel.

"They don't need to be sitting still all the time so letting them run around and play and make music and explore new instruments it's definitely beneficial," said Heileson.

According to research findings on the music together program, preschoolers proved to score significantly better on both cognitive change and language development, than those who did not participate in the program.

The hands-on approach and time with their children is also a way for parents to decompress.

"I've had some families that have struggled with different things from anxiety to depression and they come here and it's almost a relief for 45 minutes, but it does help - it really does," said Kocel.

Kocel said the classes are great way for parents and children to build closer bonds and also meet other local families in a safe, community environment.

"I encourage people to try it, even if it's a little bit out of your comfort zone. People are very welcoming; we just have a lot of fun," said parent Rebecca Simanek.

Music Together is located in the Elite Therapy Center in Waco. The Elite Therapy Center offers many other services as well.

If you need a fun family activity this summer, they are still enrolling students.

The center has a team of over 60 certified therapists and administrative professionals to help children with occupational, speech, and physical therapy.

They have locations in Waco, Temple, Killeen, Gatesville and West.

If you need special assistance staff is willing to accommodate location and treatment needs.