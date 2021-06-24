Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

The power of music is bringing families together

By Joel Lopez
Posted by 
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mHwAG_0adgqINE00

Music class is back in session for students of the program 'Music Together'.

"Our whole goal is to teach the parents, teach the families to make music and then bring it home and make music at home," said Valerie Kocel of Tiny Treble Makers who offer the Music Together classes.

The classes have gone through virtual and out-door settings due to the pandemic, but welcomed families back in-person Wednesday for face-to-face, and hands-on lessons.

"I'm with my kids all the time but to have a class that helps me find new things to do with them, it's helpful to me," said parent Caroline Heileson.

Through the class, parents and children sing dance and make music together while participating in other sensory activities - no matter the skill level.

"I don't care if you sing in tune, if you can't walk in rhythm, if you clap on the wrong beats of the measure, you can come here you're welcome no matter what," said Kocel.

"They don't need to be sitting still all the time so letting them run around and play and make music and explore new instruments it's definitely beneficial," said Heileson.

According to research findings on the music together program, preschoolers proved to score significantly better on both cognitive change and language development, than those who did not participate in the program.

The hands-on approach and time with their children is also a way for parents to decompress.

"I've had some families that have struggled with different things from anxiety to depression and they come here and it's almost a relief for 45 minutes, but it does help - it really does," said Kocel.

Kocel said the classes are great way for parents and children to build closer bonds and also meet other local families in a safe, community environment.

"I encourage people to try it, even if it's a little bit out of your comfort zone. People are very welcoming; we just have a lot of fun," said parent Rebecca Simanek.

Music Together is located in the Elite Therapy Center in Waco. The Elite Therapy Center offers many other services as well.

If you need a fun family activity this summer, they are still enrolling students.

The center has a team of over 60 certified therapists and administrative professionals to help children with occupational, speech, and physical therapy.

They have locations in Waco, Temple, Killeen, Gatesville and West.

If you need special assistance staff is willing to accommodate location and treatment needs.

25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
304K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Tiny Treble Makers#The Elite Therapy Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Music
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Enid, OKPosted by
Enid News and Eagle

Organizers to bring community together for annual Juneteenth celebration

ENID, Okla. — Lillie Richey hopes to see a good turnout at Enid’s annual Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Richey said she’s excited to see everyone’s faces gathered together again after the event — which will be held in Enid’s Southern Heights Addition neighborhood — that has been hosted by Brothers and Sister With a Purpose for 15 years, was canceled last year due to COVID-19.
Litchfield, MNcrowrivermedia.com

Songs of Summer Festival plans to bring community together

A one-year pandemic hiatus and a change in major sponsor might have been enough to end Litchfield’s family-friendly outdoor music festival. But a small group of volunteers decided they couldn’t let that happen. So the rebranded Songs of Summer Festival — with the tag line “Music brings people together in...
Irving, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Karaoke Kickoff Brings People Together

Irving—Each spring, Irving Cares holds a golf tournament to kickoff the Cares Cup tournament. However,…. … To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
EconomyGrand Forks Herald

Heather Curran is bringing business and family together through her passion and profession

When you discover something that works, you gotta share it with the world. That’s what Heather Curran did when she finally found relief from eczema she’d been dealing with for years. After looking for something to help relieve her pain and dryness to no avail, she eventually learned about tallow, which is rendered down beef fat. What she discovered was so much more. Not only did she find instant relief from her eczema, but it also improved her acne and complexion.
Superior, WIcbs3duluth.com

Porchfest brings Superior community together

SUPERIOR, WI-- Music brought the Superior community together Thursday night. It was the first Porchfest of the summer. Siggy's Musical Garden puts on the concerts. The goal is to bring people together for live music at different places in their neighborhood. Organizers say after a difficult year, it's important for...
Musicnewsnet5

Musical artists come together to create spiritual treasures

CHICAGO, Ill. — After a year of being disconnected from one another, live music is returning. In a highly polarized time when even mask-wearing divides, an eclectic group of musicians is focused on unity. The Surabhi Ensemble is forging cross-cultural connections with each note they play. “I'm a passionate practitioner...
Kenyon, MNsouthernminn.com

Orchestra brings youth together through music in a unique location

Vin Martinez comes from a long line of musicians, and he plans on keeping that tradition going.. Since there isn’t an orchestra in Kenyon for the ninth grade Kenyon-Wanamingo student to participate in, the violinist has made connections with groups in neighboring areas, like Northfield. It was through those same connections that led him to join the Cannon Valley Youth Orchestra several years ago.
Musicmacaronikid.com

Cottontail Kids Music Together is Back!!

Summer Harmonica (6 or 8 weeks*) Schedule a Demo- https://cottontailkidsmusic.com/demos.aspx. Register- https://cottontailkidsmusic.com/register.aspx. Everyone wants the best for their child and the best classes to help with physical skills, language, socialization, creativity, and emotional development. It can be overwhelming and dizzying to think about what classes to put your child into to give them these things as there are so many options! The good news is that actively engaging in music is the only activity that activates all of these areas in your brain at once, so you don’t need to enroll your child in 12 classes to gain all of these skills or to be crowned mom-of-the-year after all!
Texas Statebrownwoodnews.com

CASA in the Heart of Texas focuses on keeping families together

June is National Reunification Month, a month dedicated to raising awareness of the importance of keeping families involved in the child welfare system together and recognizing how the community can better support these families. When a family becomes involved with the child welfare system, the first priority of the Department...
Religionwvua23.com

Local pastors host cookout, bring community together

The Pro Team and Sons of Bethel hosted a cookout on Saturday, June 26, as part of its efforts to reduce crime in the community. Meeting at Hay Court Apartments, the group discussed ways in which they could do outreach in local neighborhoods that have seen a surge of violence in recent months.
Logansport, INPosted by
Pharos-Tribune

Bike Rodeo brings kids, police together

Bicycle safety starts at a young age. At least, it needs to, according to the Logansport Police Department. After all, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that, based upon the most recent data, non-fatal, bicycle-related injuries were 39% of all transportation-related injuries among 5- to 15-year-olds. So, spending...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

The Carter Family: A History of the First Family of Country Music

Country music would sound way different, if it existed at all, without the original Carter Family trio. Numerous books, academic articles and documentary films explain how powerhouse vocalist Sara, her song-collecting husband A.P. and multi-instrumentalist cousin Maybelle pioneered not just country music but also folk, bluegrass and other genres that sound at home in the mountains of Virginia.
Food & DrinksWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Drinks on the Driveway social brings neighbors together

Some people Flamingle with Flocktails and Friendships. Others Porch Party or have Treats on the Street. Still others set up a social hour or two at curbside while maintaining the prescribed physical distancing in the time of coronavirus. Whatever it’s called, it’s a thing. This outdoor communing has been going...
Camarillo, CAthecamarilloacorn.com

Music brings pastor closer to God

The new senior pastor at First Baptist Church of Camarillo did not know while growing up in Brazil that his path would lead to God. The Rev. Glenn Bezerra, 40, was raised in Maceió, a city in the eastern part of Brazil with a population of over 1 million. He...