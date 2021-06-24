Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Suicide Squad Director Reveals Why One of Harley Quinn's Tattoos Was Removed

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the release of The Suicide Squad drawing near, fans are analyzing and picking apart different elements of the film's already-released marketing material. One of the highlights of all of that has been Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), who will be appearing onscreen after 2016's Suicide Squad and 2020's Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). Fans have noticed how Harley's look has continued to evolve in The Suicide Squad, including not having her "Damaged" face tattoo. According to a recent Instagram Q&A from The Suicide Squad writer-director James Gunn, the removal of the tattoo won't be addressed in the movie — but was because neither he nor Robbie was fond of it.

comicbook.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Alice Braga
Person
Nathan Fillion
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
James Gunn
Person
Peter Capaldi
Person
Joel Kinnaman
Person
Michael Rooker
Person
Steve Agee
Person
Sean Gunn
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Daniela Melchior
Person
Flula Borg
Person
Jai Courtney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Instagram Q A#The Suicide Squad Rsb#Super Villains#Polka Dot Man#T D K#Hbo Max
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Tattoo
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn Reveals A Suicide Squad Character Hospitalized Henry Cavill’s Superman

James Gunn has gradually been revealing more details on this summer’s The Suicide Squad, from particular action scenes to the fate of characters. One of the more intriguing teases made by the filmmaker is that Idris Elba’s Bloodsport once managed to take down Henry Cavill’s Superman, a key element of his backstory and why he ended up in prison.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Was It Henry Cavill’s Superman Who Was Shot By The Suicide Squad’s Bloodsport? Here’s What James Gunn Says

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The Suicide Squad features some of the roughest characters the DC Extended Universe has to offer. Most of Task Force X’s members possess an assortment of deadly skills, but that also comes with some personal baggage. Take Idris Elba’s Bloodsport, who’s incarcerated for putting Superman in the ICU. Admittedly, it’s a pretty impressive feat, yet it’s still unclear as to whether it was Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel who was unfortunately hurt. With this, writer-director James Gunn has now chimed with some thoughts of his own.
MoviesComicBook

James Gunn Reveals How His Suicide Squad Connects to the Original

The Suicide Squad is finally hitting theatres and HBO Max in August, and director James Gunn has made it clear that you don't need to see the 2016 Suicide Squad in order to follow the new movie. However, the new film does feature some of the first movie's cast, including Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, and Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg. In fact, during a recent interview with Total Film, Gunn praised the first film's casting choices.
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad Releases New Trailer, But There's a Catch

We're less than two months away from the debut of The Suicide Squad, and the DC film has already done a lot to get fans hyped. After debuting two trailers earlier this year, fans have been clamoring for a new look at the film, and social media posts from writer and director James Gunn seemed to hint that it could be arriving sooner than later. As it turns out, that "sooner" appears to have been Tuesday morning — but with one major caveat. A new trailer for The Suicide Squad surfaced online around 8/7 AM CT on Tuesday, but it can only be found in advertisements on YouTube. At the time of this writing, the trailer is not officially available on any of the film or Warner Bros.' social media accounts, and it is unclear if and when they will debut on there.
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Teases One of the Film's Main Characters

The Suicide Squad is being released in theatres and on HBO Max in August, and DC fans are excited to see the return of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, and Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg. The movie will also feature many franchise newcomers with big names such as John Cena as Peacemaker and Idris Elba as Bloodsport. Recently, director James Gunn was answering fan questions on Instagram and named Bloodsport when asked about the movie's main character.
Movieshotnewhiphop.com

New "The Suicide Squad" Trailer Reveals Who Shot Superman: Watch

Fans of the DC Extended Universe have been waiting patiently for the standalone sequel of the 2016 film Suicide Squad. The forthcoming film, which features an ensemble cast of Hollywood's most elite actors, has received a new trailer, although it seems it was leaked online earlier than expected. The fresh...
MoviesPolygon

The deal with Suicide Squad’s tentacled villain

For eagle eyed comics fans, trailers for The Suicide Squad have had the villainous writing on the wall for some time now. There have been glimpses of enemy soldiers sporting strange coverings on their faces, and a giant, tentacle-like foot crushing a car. Oh, and a full glimpse of a “kaiju” villain on a monitor-screen in the background.
Moviescriticalhit.net

Suicide Squad editor reveals how different the David Ayer’s cut was from the theatrical version

When it comes to the original plans for the DC Extended Universe, it’s common knowledge that Warner Bros., in an effort to try and copy Marvel’s successful formula, got far too involved in the creative choices of its directors and tried to have big movies recut to be lighter in tone. This famously led to the cinematic releases of Justice League and David Ayer’s Suicide Squad both appearing like choppy messes, far removed from the original vision of those directors.
MoviesPosted by
FMX 94.5

‘The Suicide Squad’ Trailer Reveals the Film’s Huge DC Villain

UPDATE: Here’s the new official trailer for The Suicide Squad:. ORIGINAL POST: There’s a surprise waiting for DC Comics fans on YouTube this morning: A brand-new trailer for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. But instead of posting the trailer on the DC or Warner Bros’ YouTube channels, the ad is lurking in the actual ads on YouTube. You’ve just got to get lucky and have it come up when you click to another video on YouTube.
MoviesGamespot

The Suicide Squad Runtime Revealed: "No One Ever Planned For It To Be This Long"

Writer-director James Gunn has revealed the runtime for The Suicide Squad and said it ran longer than anyone thought, saying, "No one ever planned for it to be this long." Gunn shared on Twitter that The Suicide Squad runs for 2 hours and 12 minutes. Asked if the runtime was his own plan or if it was influenced by Warner Bros., Gunn said, "I wrote, filmed, & edited the best movie I could & it ended up at this length. No one ever planned for it to be this long."
MoviesVanity Fair

Why The Suicide Squad Made Joel Kinnaman “Really Emotional”

When Joel Kinnaman found out Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn was taking over the Suicide Squad franchise, he was nervous. It wasn’t the stunts that scared him, or the prospect of returning to the world last directed by David Ayer. It wasn’t that he was one of just a few actors returning and that, as Rick Flag, he would once again have to play team leader. No: It was the jokes. Kinnaman, a Swedish-born actor who has been working steadily in American film and television since his breakout role as detective Stephen Holder in The Killing a decade ago, was afraid to be funny.
Moviesepicstream.com

The Suicide Squad Teaser Reveals Starro's Unexpected Origins

The premiere of The Suicide Squad is still a couple of months away but we're now getting some awesome new footage from the film, thanks to a lengthy ad dropped on YouTube. Interestingly, one of the teases may have revealed Starro's new origin story in the DC Extended Universe flick.
MoviesComicBook

Suicide Squad Ayer Cut Was Much Darker, Says Editor: "Like a Black Hawk Down"

Following the successful campaign to release the Snyder cut of Justice League, DC Extended Universe have turned their attention toward getting to see the Ayer cut of Suicide Squad. Though David Ayer saw Suicide Squad through to completion, it's well known that his version of the movie was heavily edited before receiving its theatrical release. Fans want to see Ayer's original version of Suicide Squad, and the film's editor, Kevin Hickman, tells Cinemablend that the director's cut is a much darker affair. He even compared the superhero movie to Ridley Scott's 2001 gritty war film, Black Hawk Down.