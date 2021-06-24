The Suicide Squad Director Reveals Why One of Harley Quinn's Tattoos Was Removed
With the release of The Suicide Squad drawing near, fans are analyzing and picking apart different elements of the film's already-released marketing material. One of the highlights of all of that has been Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), who will be appearing onscreen after 2016's Suicide Squad and 2020's Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). Fans have noticed how Harley's look has continued to evolve in The Suicide Squad, including not having her "Damaged" face tattoo. According to a recent Instagram Q&A from The Suicide Squad writer-director James Gunn, the removal of the tattoo won't be addressed in the movie — but was because neither he nor Robbie was fond of it.comicbook.com