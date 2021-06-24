The Suicide Squad Director Reveals Why One of Harley Quinn's Tattoos Was Removed

We're less than two months away from the debut of The Suicide Squad, and the DC film has already done a lot to get fans hyped. After debuting two trailers earlier this year, fans have been clamoring for a new look at the film, and social media posts from writer and director James Gunn seemed to hint that it could be arriving sooner than later. As it turns out, that "sooner" appears to have been Tuesday morning — but with one major caveat. A new trailer for The Suicide Squad surfaced online around 8/7 AM CT on Tuesday, but it can only be found in advertisements on YouTube. At the time of this writing, the trailer is not officially available on any of the film or Warner Bros.' social media accounts, and it is unclear if and when they will debut on there.