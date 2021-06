Chris Rock has revealed why he turned down offers to appear on The Sopranos. "Sometimes you can respect something so much, you don't even want to be a part of it," Rock told The Hollywood Reporter. "Years ago, when I had my own show on HBO, it was at the height of The Sopranos, and I got a couple of offers to be on The Sopranos, and I was like, 'I like it too much, I don't want to spoil it.'" The actor appeared in multiple HBO shows in the '90s, including The Chris Rock Show.