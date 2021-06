Retired Franklin County, Indiana Sheriff Department K-9, Lito died, according to a news release sent out Wednesday night.

Lito, a Dutch Shepherd, served as a member of the department from 2010 until 2017.

He aided in numerous drug-related arrests, suspect apprehensions, missing person searches and appeared at numerous public events.

At the time of his death, 14-year-old Lito was living at the home of his handler, Sgt. Adam Henson.