Editorial: Writing’s on the wall, NCAA. Pay college athletes

Big changes are coming for college athletics. This week, the NCAA is expected to vote on new rules for how athletes may profit from their own name, image and likeness. Although critics have called for these changes for years, recently the debate has shifted from whether athletes should get these rights to when. And that when is fast approaching. On July 1, laws go into effect in six states, allowing college athletes to sign endorsements and promote themselves in anything from paid social media posts to private lessons. Many more states are reviewing legislation that will take effect down the road. Federal lawmakers have also been looking into the issue. And this past week, the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation heard from the athletes themselves.