Two Athens area residents were arrested on June 11 as part of the ongoing investigation into the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Nolan Harold Kidd, of Crawford, and Savannah Daniel McDonald, of Elberton, were arrested after the FBI received multiple tips that Kidd and McDonald had been inside the Capitol, according to an FBI affidavit. The tips included screenshots of Kidd’s Facebook, where he posted himself and McDonald with the caption, “Just made it home, I have tons of photos and videos to share with you guys.”