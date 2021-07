Over the last decade, many bowhunters have become obsessed with shooting a whitetail buck in velvet. This pursuit takes place in late August and early September when the temperatures are ungodly hot, the ticks are lively, and cottonmouths are still ready to bite. It’s not always a fun time to be in a treestand, but the reward of arrowing a giant buck in velvet is an almost unmatched experience in the whitetail world.