Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Louisiana sends $1 million in unemployment checks to dead people

By Ted O'Neil
KTBS
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center square) – More than $1 million in state and federal unemployment benefits were sent to dead people in Louisiana over the past year. A new report by the state’s Legislative Auditor found that $1.08 million was paid out to 374 people after they died between March 2020 and April 2021. The audit said most of the payments were unavoidable, but that $337,000 of it should have been prevented under the Louisiana Workforce Commission’s current procedures.

www.ktbs.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dead People#Legislative Auditor#Lwc#Treasury Offset Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

July 1 (Reuters) - The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president. Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Branson aims to make space trip on July 11, ahead of Bezos

SEATTLE, July 1 (Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson will travel to the edge of space on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc's (SPCE.N) test flight on July 11, Branson's space tourism firm said on Thursday, beating out fellow aspiring billionaire astronaut Jeff Bezos. A successful flight by Branson aboard Virgin's VSS...
Income TaxPosted by
Reuters

130 countries back global minimum corporate tax of 15%

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - Most of the countries negotiating a global overhaul of cross-border taxation of multinationals have backed plans for new rules on where companies are taxed and a tax rate of at least 15%, they said on Thursday after two days of talks. The Paris-based Organisation for...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Garland imposes moratorium on federal executions

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday announced a moratorium on federal executions, a shift from the Trump administration, which had resumed the use of the death penalty in federal cases. Garland said in the memo that the Justice Department would also review its policies and procedures to make sure they...