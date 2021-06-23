Louisiana sends $1 million in unemployment checks to dead people

(The Center square) – More than $1 million in state and federal unemployment benefits were sent to dead people in Louisiana over the past year. A new report by the state’s Legislative Auditor found that $1.08 million was paid out to 374 people after they died between March 2020 and April 2021. The audit said most of the payments were unavoidable, but that $337,000 of it should have been prevented under the Louisiana Workforce Commission’s current procedures.