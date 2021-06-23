We don't need orders from states or Congress on teaching race. We know our students best.

Re “Late twist on exam school changes” (Page A1, June 30): Shouldn’t the real issue be the number of children who are qualified to meet the education standards of the exam schools but are denied because there’s not enough capacity for them at the schools? If many qualified children are being denied, then maybe the best long-term solution is to increase the number of “elite” schools in Boston or to increase the capacity of the big three to enroll all students who are capable of performing at a level sufficient for success at these schools.