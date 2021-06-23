Cancel
We don't need orders from states or Congress on teaching race. We know our students best.

Detroit Free Press
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrincipals can identify racism, put anti-racist strategies in place, lift up students and staff of color, and make schools more inclusive and just. As educators wrap up the 2020-21 school year and prepare for a “new normal” this fall, one of the tasks on deck is curriculum planning. In talking to school leaders around the country, I've heard many concerns regarding state legislatures deciding how individual schools teach students about race and racism in American history and train educators on diversity, equity and inclusion. The National Association of Secondary School Principals believes that those in the schools – educators and school leaders – should make curriculum and professional development decisions, not those in state or federal Capitol buildings.

