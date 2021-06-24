Cancel
San Jose man convicted of federal drug-trafficking charges

By Jason Green
Mercury News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO – A jury on Wednesday convicted a 35-year-old San Jose man of four charges related to methamphetamine trafficking, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. On Oct. 11, 2018, Armando Daniel Calderon, along with six others, was indicted on charges of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine, carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug-trafficking crime, conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine, and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, prosecutors said in a news release announcing Calderon’s conviction.

