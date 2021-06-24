Local roundup: Jerome, Waterford beat Willimantic

Waterford — Benjamin Jerome had two hits, a run and an RBI as Waterford edged Willimantic 3-2 Wednesday night in a Zone 6 American Legion game.

Robert Zawacki scattered three hits over 6.2 innings with two earned runs and 11 strikeouts for Waterford and Tate Scherer had a single and an RBI.

ECML

• Four pitchers combined on a three-hitter with 14 strikeouts and one walk as the Padres beat Three Rivers 12-1 on Monday night. Jake Parizo and Jeremy Sagun (double) had two hits each and Mike Evans scored three times for the Padres.

District 10 baseball (10-12)

• Montville beat Mystic 5-3 on Monday. Montville pitchers Izaiah Yard and Richie Walters III combined to strike out 16. Evan Brehler, Hunter Sylvia and Walters had multiple hits and Brody Sobanko and Sylvia drove in three runs each for Montville. Sawyer Chappel had two hits and drove in two runs for Mystic.

• Gavin McGaha allowed two hits over six innings with 13 strikeouts as New London beat Ledyard 13-0 on Monday. Joey Muscarella singled and homered, Zeke Johnson had three hits and Logan Kydd had two hits for New London. Ledyard pitcher Ayden Quilter struck out eight and had a single.

District 10 softball (8-10)

• Peyton Swanson struck out 11 in East Lyme/Salem's 10-0 win over Waterford. Aubrie Willis and Reese Firmin combined to strike out six for Waterford and Aubrie Willis singled.

College notes

• The Avery Point men's basketball team announced that Davon Benjamin of New London, Terrell Gardner of Norwich, Justin Porter of Groton, Zachary Ruta of Preston, Devan Barnum of West Hartford and and Mason Traca of Branford will join the team for the 2021-22 season.

Benjamin was a two-year captain at New London, Gardner played at Bacon Academy, Porter played at Fitch and Ruta played at NFA.