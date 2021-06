Square Enix has had their ups and downs over the years and most recently they had a down when they released Marvel’s Avengers. Gamers were looking for a whole lot more than the experience that Marvel’s Avengers ultimately delivered. The game was not a complete overall bust, but I am sure that Square Enix even had higher expectation for the game — especially from a financial standpoint. Now we come to an interesting point in the road. Square Enix plans on taking another crack at the Marvel Universe with a Guardians of the Galaxy video game, this time developed by Eidos-Montréal .