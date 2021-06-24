Cancel
NBA

Trae Young drops 48 on Bucks in Hawks’ Game 1 upset win

By Matt Clapp
thecomeback.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s probably time to take the Atlanta Hawks for real. After the Hawks upset the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 of their second-round series, they pulled off an even bigger upset to take down the Milwaukee Bucks with a Game 1 road victory in the Eastern Conference Finals. Trae Young...

thecomeback.com
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
NBACBS Sports

NBA injury updates: Kawhi Leonard out indefinitely with reported ACL injury; Kyrie Irving to miss Game 6

The NBA playoffs are in the second round, and, as always, there's been no shortage of injuries around the league impacting several teams. The flurry of injuries is similar to what we saw in the regular season, and some team personnel members around the league reportedly felt it's a direct result of the compressed 2020-21 schedule, as the league wanted to fit in a 72-game schedule despite the season not starting until late December.
NBANBA

Film Study: Trae Young, Hawks beat multiple Bucks schemes

There is no correct way to defend Trae Young in the pick-and-roll. That’s kind of why the Atlanta Hawks have set almost 4,000 ball screens for him this season. Young and the Hawks have potential answers for every kind of coverage that the Milwaukee Bucks might throw at them in the Eastern Conference finals. There were multiple coverages in Game 1 on Wednesday, and the Hawks solved them enough to register a 116-113 victory, their third Game 1 victory — all on the road! — in as many tries.
NBAfortyeightminutes.com

Trae Young scores 48, lifts Hawks to a game 1 Eastern Conference Finals victory over the Bucks

The Atlanta Hawks traveled to Milwaukee and handled their business in game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. They earned a 116-113 victory over the Bucks. They have officially for now stolen home court from the Bucks. This young Atlanta Hawks team feels that they can beat anybody. With each series victory during this Playoff run their confidence has grown.
NBAPosted by
Yardbarker

Hawks' Trae Young to undergo MRI after suffering ankle injury in Game 3

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young exited Sunday's 113-102 Game 3 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks early after spraining his right ankle late in the third quarter. Young was able to return for the fourth quarter but will undergo an MRI on Monday and continue to receive treatment for the injury, according to A. Sherrod Blakely of the Boston Sports Journal. His status for Game 4 is uncertain.
NBAlatestnewspost.com

Hawks vs. Bucks: How Milwaukee adjusted, smothered Trae Young and slowed down Atlanta’s pick-and-roll game

Two days after Trae Young’s 48-point, 11-assist masterpiece to open the Eastern Conference finals, the Milwaukee Bucks clipped the star Hawks’ wings. Young never found his rhythm in Game 2 on Friday and was often visibly frustrated in the 125-91 loss. He finished with 15 points on 6-for-16 shooting, with three assists, nine turnovers and only one foul drawn. He was minus-29 in 28 minutes.
NBAWoodford Times

NBA playoff prop bets: Milwaukee Bucks Pat Connaughton props for 6/27/2021

The NBA Playoffs roll on Sunday for the Milwaukee Bucks, so let's take a look at Pat Connaughton's prop bets and lines. Connaughton's points prop bet over/under is set at 6.5 points for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Over his last five outings, Connaughton has averaged 6.4 points, compared...
NBAjioforme.com

Trae Young became a superstar in front of you – NBA Sports

With Atlanta Hawks At the second Eastern Conference Finals in the last 50 years, the ability of superstars cannot be denied. Trae Young Bring it to the table. In doing so, Young broke, set, or participated in many NBA records through his first run in the playoffs. Throughout his three...
NBAsportschatplace.com

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks NBA Picks, Odds, Predictions 6/27/2021

Milwaukee Bucks (55-30) vs. Atlanta Hawks (50-36) June 27, 2021 8:30 pm EDT. The Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks meet Sunday, June 26 in Game 3 of the NBA East Finals at the State Farm Arena. The Bucks and Hawks meet in a crucial contest with the series evened up at 1-1.