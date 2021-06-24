Milwaukee Bucks | Jrue Holiday (33 points) Highlights vs. Atlanta Hawks

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: Jrue Holiday #21 of the Milwaukee Bucks handles the ball against the Brooklyn Nets in Game Two of the Second Round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Barclays Center on June 07, 2021 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)
Before forcing Kyrie Irving to give up the ball to Bruce Brown in Game 3 - who then missed as open a floater from five feet as you’re going to see - you might have thought Jrue Holiday's performances for two straight games against the Brooklyn Nets had been quite poor.
The Hawks have the momentum entering Game 5 in Philadelphia!. The Sixers return to their home court in hopes of putting the Hawks on the brink of elimination!. Despite coming off of a victory, the Hawks open as +200 underdogs. Play Fantasy Basketball, Here!. Hawks vs 76ers (Game 5) Odds.
The Line: Hawks +360 / Bucks -450 (Click here for latest betting odds) The Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks meet in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, and before game 1 begins, let’s break this series down position by position to gain an edge. We’ll also finish things off with a series prediction.
The Milwaukee Bucks had two of its stars earn NBA All-Defensive First Team honors, as announced by the association. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday were each recognized for their defensive efforts throughout the season. The duo becomes the fourth pair of Bucks players to earn such a distinction in the...
The Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks will meet in an Eastern Conference Finals that few saw coming. While Milwaukee has been viewed all season as one of the top championship contenders, Atlanta was given virtually no chance to win the title, even in the middle of their second-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Milwaukee Bucks, led by forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, face the Atlanta Hawks, led by guard Trae Young, in Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 (6/23/21) at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Fans can watch the game for free via a trial...
Trae Young exploded with an enormous 48 points as his Atlanta Hawks claimed the first game of the Eastern Conference Finals 116-113 over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks were on a 13-game winning streak at home before Young and his side showed up to give the hosts their first loss at Fiserv Forum in the post-season.
Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday and shooting forward Khris Middleton have committed to play on team U.S.A.’s Olympic Team in Tokyo, as reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Both will be first-time Olympians. Holiday was named to the NBA All-Defensive Team last week and has had stellar defensive efforts throughout...
Jrue Holiday is in his first year with Milwaukee Bucks and has made an immediate impact on and off the court. Get to know Holiday here. He's in his first season with the Bucks. He was the key piece in a four-team trade in the offseason that sent him to Milwaukee. The Bucks got Holiday and Sam Merrill (the 60th overall pick in the 2020 draft) from the Pelicans in exchange for Eric Bledsoe, George Hill, three future first-round picks and two additional draft picks.
ECF - The Bucks of Milwaukee vs The Hawks of Atlanta. Should be a most ripping series. I’m on my phone and lazy lol. Hawks have the better roster/coach/bench .. but Bucks has the best player /best defenders. Bucks’ defenders will neutralize a lot of those scorers for Atlanta .
The Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks are in the first half of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Jrue Holiday of the Milwaukee Bucks threw down a huge slam dunk in the first quarter of the game, and the highlight can be seen in a post that is embedded below from Bleacher Report.
On Wednesday night, the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks are currently in the second half of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals in Milwaukee. During the game, Trae Young had an incredible move to get by Jrue Holiday. The highlight can be seen in a post below from Bleacher...
Two days after Trae Young’s 48-point, 11-assist masterpiece to open the Eastern Conference finals, the Milwaukee Bucks clipped the star Hawks’ wings. Young never found his rhythm in Game 2 on Friday and was often visibly frustrated in the 125-91 loss. He finished with 15 points on 6-for-16 shooting, with three assists, nine turnovers and only one foul drawn. He was minus-29 in 28 minutes.
The Milwaukee Bucks have much on their mind as they look to even up their Conference Finals series with the Atlanta Hawks Friday night at Fiserv Forum. After dropping Game 1 in what ended up being a 116-113 loss, the Bucks have ground to make up and have to regain their success while at home against a Hawks team that continues to raise the bar of expectations. While there is much work to be done, their star guard Jrue Holiday appears to be back on track offensively if Game 1 was any indication.
The Eastern Conference Finals are here… and this is not the matchup we expected. The fifth-seeded Atlanta Hawks have arrived earlier than expected, with Trae Young making a leap and bringing John Collins and company along with him. They caught a break against an injured Joel Embiid, who faded late in games, but the Hawks also rose up to the challenge against the 76ers and made plays when it mattered, gaining confidence along the way.