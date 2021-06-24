Cancel
Congress & Courts

How Democrats plan to pull off 'unprecedented' two-track infrastructure plan

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenator Ed Markey says Democrats need “almost unbreakable guarantees” from members to get both a bipartisan infrastructure bill and a reconciliation bill through the Senate. A bipartisan group of Senate negotiators reached an agreement on an infrastructure bill, as Democrats announce plans to vote on a reconciliation bill to cover the rest of their priorities – including green energy and childcare – in July.

Ed Markey
#Democrats#Infrastructure
