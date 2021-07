The innovative pharmaceutical industry has emerged shaken following last week's compromise-driven agreement on joint scientific health technology assessments in the EU. The deal represents a significant diminution of the pharmaceutical sector's expectations. The feeling created is that the concessions and opt-outs offered to national HTA authorities amount to a "missed opportunity". For its part, EU authorities and member states heralded the agreement as a political breakthrough after 40 months of stalemate in negotiations. Undoubtedly, there is some justification in this point of view. But there is also no escaping the reality that the prize of an efficient one-stop-shop for joint clinical HTA remains elusive. Instead, the industry is left with a diluted version of the promised new regulation which provides for JCAs to be "annexed" to national HTA methods, but with risks attached that member state agencies will be able to decide on a voluntary case-by-case whether to utilize the jointly conducted clinical reports.