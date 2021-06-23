Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Inventor, attorney sentenced to prison, owe $2 million for tax evasion

By Blake Brittain
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0caW4y_0adgjHJS00
Headquarters of the Internal Revenue Service in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - A Dallas federal judge has sentenced an inventor and his attorney to 18 and six months in prison, respectively, for having engaged in a tax-evasion scheme to shield income from his patent licensing company MyMail Ltd, according to a statement on Wednesday from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Inventor Thomas Selgas and Texas attorney John O. Green were also ordered to collectively pay the U.S. government over $2 million in restitution by U.S. District Judge Karen Gren Scholer on Tuesday.

According to DOJ's 2018 indictment, Selgas and Green conspired to obstruct the collection of Selgas' taxes by hiding funds in Green's Interest on Lawyers Trust Account (IOLTA), which is typically used by lawyers to hold money for clients.

The Department of Justice declined to comment on the sentencing. Selgas' attorney Charles McFarland of New Castle, Kentucky and Green's attorney Michael Minns of the Law Office of Michael Lewis Minns didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Selgas and his wife Michelle received distributions of $1.1 million of $6.8 million that MyMail won from settling infringement cases with internet service providers over computer network-related patents.

DOJ alleged that after refusing to pay taxes, Selgas omitted much of the income from tax returns, transferred part of it to a metals trading firm to buy and sell gold coins, and stored the proceeds and other personal funds in Green's account for ten years, concealing the true amount of his income from the IRS.

Selgas also used money from Green's account to pay his and his wife's personal expenses, DOJ said.

A Dallas jury convicted Selgas of tax evasion and both Selgas and Green of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. in 2020, while acquitting Michelle Selgas.

Green -- a Texas attorney who was also unanimously expelled from the Idaho House of Representatives in 2020 following his conviction -- appealed the conviction and sentence to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday.

The case is United States v. Selgas, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, No. 3:18-cr-00356.

For DOJ: Robert Kemins and Mitchell Galloway of the Justice Department's Tax Division.

For Selgas: Charles McFarland of New Castle, Kentucky

For Green: Michael Minns of the Law Office of Michael Lewis Minns

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Reuters

Reuters

139K+
Followers
168K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Dallas, TX
Business
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
State
Kentucky State
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Lewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Evasion#Inventor#Tax Returns#Prison#Mymail Ltd#Doj#Iolta#The Department Of Justice#The Law Office#District Court#The Justice Department#Tax Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
U.S. Department of Justice
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
IRS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Criminal charges expected Thursday against Trump's company, source says

NEW YORK, June 30 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's namesake company and its chief financial officer are expected to be hit with criminal charges on Thursday by prosecutors in Manhattan, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. Charges by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance are expected...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Smithfield Foods to pay $83 million to settle pork price-fixing claims

(Reuters) - Smithfield Foods Inc said on Wednesday it will pay $83 million to settle litigation that accused several companies of conspiring to limit supply in the $20 billion-a-year U.S. pork market to inflate prices and their own profits. The settlement with Smithfield resolves antitrust claims by “direct” purchasers such...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. to ship 2.5 million doses of J&J vaccine to Colombia

WASHINGTON, June 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. plans to ship 2.5 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine to Colombia, the White House said Wednesday. The Colombian president's office said Monday that U.S. President Joe Biden told President Ivan Duque of the donation in a call during which they also discussed reactivating the economy, jobs, climate change and shared democratic values and human rights.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

News Corp's Paul Weiss team attacks antitrust claims in N.Y. trial

(Reuters) - Lawyers for marketing company Valassis Communications Inc returned to New York federal court on Wednesday to present evidence they claim will show News Corp employed anticompetitive tactics to maintain its dominance in the market for in-store promotions. Opening statements and witness testimony in the antitrust case Valassis v....
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Trump seeks spotlight at U.S.-Mexico border with attacks on Biden policies

WESLACO, Texas, June 30 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump, in his latest effort to regain the national spotlight, traveled to the U.S.-Mexico border on Wednesday to accuse President Joe Biden of neglecting national security by dismantling border controls. Speaking in front of an unfinished section of border wall, Trump...
New York City, NYPosted by
Reuters

U.S. promises to add gender-neutral option on passports

NEW YORK (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The United States said on Wednesday it would add a third gender option on U.S. passports for people who do not define as male or female, in a victory for non-binary and intersex Americans. Wednesday’s announcement adds the United States to a growing number...