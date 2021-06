An Alabama teen, Kieran Moise, cut his 19-inch hair to help kids who are battling cancer. He was inspired to do this after losing a friend to cancer in eighth grade. Kieran grew his hair out for about six years. He set up a donation page for St. Jude with a fundraise goal of 19 thousand dollars, but he was able to raise more than 34 thousand dollars. It turns out Kieran needed a haircut anyway because he'll be attending the US Air Force Academy in the fall.