Severe Weather Statement issued for Brown, Cherry, Keya Paha, Rock by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 22:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Brown; Cherry; Keya Paha; Rock A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL CHERRY...NORTHERN ROCK...BROWN AND SOUTHWESTERN KEYA PAHA COUNTIES At 1046 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Bassett, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ainsworth, Bassett, Long Pine, Newport, Johnstown, Wood Lake, Hofeld Lake, Raven, Bobcat State Wildlife Management Area, Meadville, North River Trail, Keller Park State Recreation Area, Pine Glen State Wildlife Refuge, Antelope Peak, Jones Lake and Johnsons Corner. This includes the following highways Highway 183 between mile markers 169 and 207. Highway 20 between mile markers 219 and 271. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH