Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Holt, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 22:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Holt; Wheeler A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL HOLT AND NORTHWESTERN WHEELER COUNTIES At 1045 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near O`neill, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include O`neill, O`Neill, Atkinson, Chambers, Page, Amelia, Inman, Emmet and Opportunity. This includes the following highways Highway 20 between mile markers 281 and 325. Highway 281 between mile markers 155 and 197. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...70MPH