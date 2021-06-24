Flood Warning issued for Hardin, Jasper, Orange, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 19:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hardin; Jasper; Orange; Tyler The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Neches River Near Evadale ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Sabine River Near Deweyville Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Sunday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Neches River Near Evadale. * Until early Sunday morning. * At 7:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 17.1 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CDT Thursday was 17.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Saturday afternoon and continue falling to 16.9 feet Tuesday evening. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Minor flooding expected with the boat ramps at Evadale possibly becoming inaccessible. Flooding can be expected in the low-lying areas of the Lakeview community in Orange County. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Neches River Evadale 17.0 17.1 Thu 7 pm CDT 17.0 16.9 16.9