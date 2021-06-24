Some calling for University of North Alabama SGA president’s resignation after social media post

A magazine editor explained on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday why he's reconsidering whether to hire Ivy league graduates. "I would just say that 10 years ago I would have seen that as a big positive on their resume and now I see it as a negative that they have to overcome in the interview because obviously there is going to be great kids all over in higher [education] at different schools," said the editor of "First Things" magazine Rusty Reno.