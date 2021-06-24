Some calling for University of North Alabama SGA president’s resignation after social media post
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A social media post is at the center of controversy playing out on the campus of the University of North Alabama. A post on social media by the Student Government Association President is causing an uproar and some students are now calling for him to resign. The SGA president has apologized for his actions, but some members of the association still want him to quit.www.waff.com