Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Women Who Win: She’s In The Mix [LIVESTREAM]

By Brandon Caldwell
theboxhouston.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGo out in Houston and you’re more than likely partying with a DJ who not only rocks the show but also breaks the glass ceiling in the industry at large. Our Young Jas has highlighted some of these DJs throughout 2020 into 2021 with her Women Who Winning series and today, she’s bringing on three of Houston’s hottest DJs in Cee Watts, Tay Powers and Ari The DJ on to not only discuss their starts in music but how they’re helping breakdown barriers for women behind the boards in the H.

theboxhouston.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
City
Happy, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watts#Partying#Glass Ceiling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Livestream
News Break
Music
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

July 1 (Reuters) - The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president. Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Garland imposes moratorium on federal executions

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday announced a moratorium on federal executions, a shift from the Trump administration, which had resumed the use of the death penalty in federal cases. Garland said in the memo that the Justice Department would also review its policies and procedures to make sure they...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Branson aims to make space trip on July 11, ahead of Bezos

SEATTLE, July 1 (Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson will travel to the edge of space on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc's (SPCE.N) test flight on July 11, Branson's space tourism firm said on Thursday, beating out fellow aspiring billionaire astronaut Jeff Bezos. A successful flight by Branson aboard Virgin's VSS...
Income TaxPosted by
Reuters

130 countries back global minimum corporate tax of 15%

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - Most of the countries negotiating a global overhaul of cross-border taxation of multinationals have backed plans for new rules on where companies are taxed and a tax rate of at least 15%, they said on Thursday after two days of talks. The Paris-based Organisation for...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

William and Harry reunite at Diana statue unveiling

Princes William and Harry put aside their differences to appear together Thursday to unveil a statue honoring their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace. The statue -- which was originally commissioned in 2017 on the 20th anniversary of her death -- was revealed at...