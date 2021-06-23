Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jennifer Aniston on whether she'll try online dating: 'Absolutely not'

impact601.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Aniston on whether she'll try online dating: 'Absolutely not'. Jennifer Aniston will “absolutely not” try online dating, as she's much more interested in finding a "fantastic partner" in the "normal way".

impact601.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Dating#Absolutely Not
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

People are losing it over this behind the scenes picture of David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston cuddling

Fans are still reeling from the Friends: The Reunion, after David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston admitted they both had a crush on each other during filming for the show, but as they were in relationships neither of them acted on it. Now, the pair have sent fans wild all over again after David posted a picture of the two of them sharing a cosy hug on his Instagram Story.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Jennifer Aniston Would've "Proudly" Said She "Banged" David Schwimmer If It Were True

When life doesn't imitate art... Despite Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer's undeniable chemistry on Friends, the actress is setting the record straight about their off-camera relationship. It was just a month ago that the former co-stars sent fans into a frenzy when they admitted they had crushes on each other Irl while filming the beloved television series. But according to the 52-year-old actress, they never acted on those feelings. During an interview on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show with Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer made it clear that she and the 54-year-old actor never hooked up. "We were in relationships and it was always...
Celebrities940wfaw.com

Jennifer Aniston Never Slept With David Schwimmer; Will Not Be Looking For Love On Dating Apps

Jennifer Aniston confirmed Wednesday (June 23rd) that she never hooked up with David Schwimmer even though she would have liked to. The former Friends star told Howard Stern, “We were in relationships, and it was always never the right time and it wouldn’t have worked. The beauty of that was those whatever feelings we had we just literally channeled everything into Ross and Rachel and I think that’s maybe why it resonated the way it did.”
CelebritiesFOX 40 News WICZ TV

Jennifer Aniston says she and Brad Pitt are 'buddies'

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt really are all good, y'all. The pair were married from 2000 to 2005 and there is continued fascination with their relationship. Aniston recently appeared with her "Friends" co-stars and actual friends Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow on SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show" and the talk turned to Pitt.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Jennifer Aniston’s morning routine: four things she does every day

Back in the news recently for her appearance on the highly anticipated Friends Reunion, actor, producer and fitness devotee Jennifer Aniston is looking as radiant as ever - something which could be credited to her mindful morning routine. Keeping it simple, Aniston sticks to a low-key system that's kept her...
CelebritiesIn Style

Jennifer Aniston Says She Has "Gotten a Lot Out of Therapy"

Jennifer Aniston is opening up about how she stays so positive, even during the tough times. During an interview for People, the Friends star revealed where she's mentally at these days. RELATED: Jennifer Aniston May Have Just Confirmed a Fan Theory About Her Friends Reunion Outfit. "I'm in a really...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Wide Open Country

Why Working With Dolly Parton Made Jennifer Aniston 'Burst Into Tears'

Though Dolly Parton never technically appeared in the 2018 Netflix movie Dumplin', she served at film's true inspiration. Her music scores the unusual coming-of-story, about a teenager -- torn between pageant queens and drag queens -- who idolized the country singer. Parton even contributed six new songs to the soundtrack. Among them, a collaboration with one of the Dumplin' stars, Jennifer Aniston! Of that recording experience, Aniston called it "terrifying... I just burst into tears!" Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the actress explained how emotional it was to sing alongside an icon like Dolly Parton. For her part though, Parton says Aniston handled the experience "like a pro."
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Did Jennifer Aniston cause trouble for David Scwhimmer over his latest confession?

The reunion chapter of “Friends”Gave the fans truly unforgettable moments from the series that continues to gain fans around the world. Under the leadership of James Corden los protagonistas Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer Y Jennifer Aniston they shared the funniest anecdotes including a loving confession between the latter.
YogaNME

Jennifer Aniston comments on Matthew Perry’s ‘Friends’ struggles

Jennifer Aniston has spoken out in support of her Friends co-star Matthew Perry’s mental health struggles. The actor, who played Rachel opposite Perry’s Chandler in the hit sitcom, responded to his comments about experiencing anxiety on set. The one with all the delays: is ‘Friends: The Reunion’ worth the wait?