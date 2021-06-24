Sprinkler Malfunction Causes Grass Fire

At 130pm on Wednesday, June 23rd, the Seward County Fire Department was dispatched to a vegetation fire on Road V and Road 15, E1 from Kismet arrived on scene within 3 minutes and stop forward progress preventing the fire from entering a wheat field, additional units arrived on scene and assisted in extguishing the fire. No injuries was reported and the fire was caused by a equipment malfunction on a sprinkler. The department responded with 2 engines , attack truck, a water tender, 4 firefighters, and 2 chief officers.