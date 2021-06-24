Cancel
Holland blows save as Royals fall to Yankees 6-5

By Jack S. Johnson
Royals Review
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Royals were walked-off by New York, 6-5, on Wednesday, as Greg Holland blew his fourth save of the season. After a nail-biting finish on Tuesday night, Kansas City looked to pounce on Yankees starter Michael King in the early going. Thanks to Ryan O’Hearn, the Royals did just that. Following a two-out double by Salvador Perez (later left the game after taking a pitch off the mask), the Kansas City first baseman poked a two-run bomb into the first row of seats in right field. It was O’Hearn’s third and fourth RBIs of the series.

www.royalsreview.com
