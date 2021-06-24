Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Kawhi Leonard OUT For Game 3 Against Phoenix Suns

By Farbod Esnaashari
Posted by 
AllClippers
AllClippers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25n1SL_0adggdMH00

Kawhi Leonard won't be playing in Game 3 against the Phoenix Suns, while Chris Paul is probable to return.

While Chris Haynes previously stated that Kawhi Leonard would be day-to-day, there's just no chance that Kawhi could return by Game 3. Sources told AllClippers that Kawhi was dealing with an ACL sprain, and the Clippers just don't have enough time for a Kawhi return. Leonard was injured in Game 4 against the Utah Jazz after Joe Ingles collided with him, but didn't start rehabbing until right before Game 5.

It may seem like Kawhi Leonard has been out for a long time, but it's barely been a week.

June 16: G5 Jazz

June 18: G6 Jazz

June 20: G1 Suns

June 22: G2 Suns

June 24: G3 Suns

It'll be 8 days by the time of Game 3 against the Suns. That's still nowhere near enough time for a proper ACL sprain recovery. The Clippers' compact playoff schedule isn't on the side of letting someone recover from injury, as they've been playing every other day for the entire month of June.

If Kawhi Leonard were to actually return from his injury, it would take around at least two weeks. That 14-day span would be closer to around Game 6 against the Suns, which is why it was so important for the Clippers to win the games Chris Paul wasn't playing. Stealing a game from the Suns is always nice, but the bigger issue was about buying time for a Kawhi Leonard return.

Game 3 against the Phoenix Suns is on Wednesday, just 48 hours after Game 2.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
AllClippers

AllClippers

Los Angeles, CA
169
Followers
355
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

AllClippers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Clippers

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Joe Ingles
Person
Chris Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Phoenix Suns#Acl#The Utah Jazz#G5 Jazz#G1 Suns#G2 Suns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
NBANBA Analysis Network

2 teams Kawhi Leonard should consider leaving Clippers for in free agency

It almost seems as if every time the Los Angeles Clippers lose in these NBA playoffs, there are questions being posed. What should the Clippers do this offseason in hopes to alter their future trajectory? Could Kawhi Leonard opt-out and enter free agency to join another team to achieve his goal of competing for another title?
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Rajon Rondo Pissed After Kawhi Leonard's Shot To Tie The Game

There was a lot to dissect from the Clippers' Game 5 loss. But out of all the highlight plays that happened throughout the game, it was one moment between Rajon Rondo and Kawhi Leonard that went viral on Twitter. Moments after Kawhi takes, and bricks, a potential game-tying shot down...
NBAfanbuzz.com

Devin Booker’s Younger Sister Inspires His Greatness

Professional basketball star Devin Booker is a Phoenix rising. The favorite sun of Phoenix is bringing the franchise back from the dead. With the help of veteran Chris Paul, there’s nothing the young shooting guard can’t do. He puts up ridiculous numbers on a nightly basis. He’s led Phoenix out of their playoff drought. But perhaps his most inspired work is off the court with the Special Olympics.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Lakers Coach Phil Handy Says Kawhi Leonard Is Cut From The Same Cloth As Kobe Bryant, LeBron James And Michael Jordan

Kawhi Leonard received huge praise from former coach Phil Handy, who put him at the same level as probably the three greatest players in NBA history. The Los Angeles Clippers superstar has earned the love and respect of NBA fans thanks to his personality and competitiveness. He may not be the loudest or flashiest player of all but Kawhi has that killer mentality that not everybody has.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Paul George, Chris Paul caught in heated exchange in Game 3

Things got a bit chippy between Los Angeles Clippers superstar Paul George and Phoenix Suns’ Chris Paul. The tension between the two went up in the middle of Game 3 in Staples Center as the two were seen exchanging some sweet nothings as the series between the Clippers and the Suns continues to heat up.
NBAitsgame7.com

Girl Who Hooked Up With 7 Suns Players Speaks Out

An Instagram model who famously claimed to have hooked up with seven Phoenix Suns players in one night is back. On Sunday, Phoenix clinched a berth in the Western Conference Finals following a sweep of the Denver Nuggets. Shortly thereafter, a surprising figure stepped forward. Aliza Jane A.K.A Ayyejae went...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George On Kawhi Leonard's Status For Game 5: “I Can’t Speak For Kawhi, But If He’s Not 100%, We Don’t Want Him Out There, As A Teammate And A Brother. His Health Is Just More Important Than Anything Else.”

The Los Angeles Clippers are trailing the Phoenix Suns 3-1 in the Western Conference Finals after a wild game on Saturday night. The Clippers have plenty of chances to take the lead and the win, but they missed them, leaving the door open for the Suns. Now that the team...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBAPosted by
Yardbarker

Suns star Chris Paul breaks silence on testing positive for COVID-19

After testing positive for COVID-19 and missing the first two games of the Western Conference Finals, Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul returned to the court for Thursday's Game 3 against the Los Angeles Clippers. Following a tough 106-92 loss to the Clippers, Paul broke his silence about testing positive for...
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Kawhi Leonard Reveals His Playoff Mindset

Kawhi Leonard is a very rare type of player in the NBA. He's never too high, never too low, and always seems to be calm and composed. Part of his ability to perform in the playoffs is because of that mentality - staying in the moment. "Just because you played...