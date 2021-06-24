Cancel
MLS

Seattle Sounders run season-opening unbeaten streak to 10

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
SEATTLE (AP) — Raúl Ruidíaz scored on a penalty kick in the 88th minute and the Seattle Sounders ran their franchise-record, season-opening unbeaten streak to 10 with a 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday night.

Anderson Julio’s handball in the penalty area set up Ruidíaz’s penalty kick for the Sounders (7-0-3) in their second consecutive victory. The Galaxy set the MLS record in 1996 with a 12-0 start.

Albert Rusnák tied it for Real Salt Lake (3-2-2) tied it in the 79th, converting a penalty kick following a handball by the Sounders’ Stefan Cleveland.

Cristian Roldan opened the scoring for Seattle in the 58th minute. He scored off a rebound on a save by goalkeeper David Ochoa following an attempt by Will Bruin.

GALAXY 2, WHITECAPS 1

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Efraín Álvarez scored in stoppage time to lift LA past Vancouver.

Alvarez connected in the 93rd minute, scoring his second MLS goal just a minute after the Whitecaps’ Janio Bikel found the far post to tie it with his first MLS goal.

The Galaxy (6-3-0) have won four of their last six. Vancouver (2-6-1) has lost five straight.

Chicarito opened the scoring for the Galaxy in the 47th minute. He’s tied for the league lead with eight goals.

REVOLUTION 3, RED BULLS 2

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tajon Buchanan and DeJuan Jones scored six minutes apart in the first half, Carles Gil had three assists and New England held off New York.

New England (7-1-2) won its fifth consecutive match. New York (4-5-0) had its two-game winning streak snapped.

Gustavo Bou made it 3-0 on a breakaway in the 51st.

Patryk Klimala and Andrés Reyes scored for the Red Bulls.

UNION 1, CREW 0

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Jamiro Monteiro scored in the 24th minute and Philadelphia beat Columbus to extend its unbeaten streak to seven games.

The Crew’s Vito Wormgoor attempted to clear Olivier Mbaizo’s cross with a header, but Monteiro chest trapped it at the top of the penalty area and finished a left-footed strike into the center of the goal for his second goal of the season.

Andre Blake preserved his sixth shutout of the season for the Union (5-2-3) with a save of Marlon Hairston’s shot in the 82nd minute.

The Crew dropped to 4-3-2.

TIMBERS 2, DYNAMO 2, TIE

HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Ebobisse scored in stoppage time to give Portland the tie with Houston.

Ebobisse headed home a wide cross from Larrys Mabiala, capping the second-half comeback for the Timbers (4-4-1). It was the forward’s first goal of the season.

Dairon Asprilla pulled Portland within one in the 50th minute, gathering a lead pass from Claudio Bravo and placing a chip shot over the goalkeeper.

The Dynamo (3-3-4) opened the scoring in the 15th minute on Fafà Picault’s close-range header. Tyler Pasher extended the Houston lead in the 33rd, curling home a right-footed shot from the top of the penalty area.

LOS ANGELES FC 2, FC DALLAS 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carlos Vela scored his first goal of the season and added an assist to help Los Angeles FC beat FC Dallas.

Vela opened the scoring for LAFC (3-3-3) in the fourth minute, poking his first touch of Eduard Atuesta’s pass into an open space in the middle of the area and pivoting to smash home a left-footed strike off the first bounce.

Vela fed Latif Blessing for a close-range finish in the 69th minute. The goal was flagged offside by the assistant referee but confirmed after VAR review.

FC Dallas dropped to 1-4-4.

NEW YORK CITY FC 1, ATLANTA UNITED 0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Ismael Tajouri-Shradi scored for the fourth consecutive match and New York FC beat Atlanta United.

New York City (4-3-2) won for the second time in three games. Atlanta (2-2-5) had its five-game undefeated streak snapped.

Tajouri-Shradi scored in the 69th minute. Keaton Parks intercepted a pass near midfield and delivered it to Valentin Castellanos, who sent it past the defense for Tajouri-Shradi’s calm finish.

NASHVILLE 3, TORONTO FC 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Luke Haakenson scored his first two MLS goals late in Nashville’s comeback victory over Toronto FC.

Haakenson tied it in the 83rd with a close-range finish after C.J. Sapong knocked down a header into the area. Haakenson gave Nashville (3-1-5) the lead in the second minute of stoppage time, finishing the Nashville break with a right-footed shot from 15 yards into the left corner.

Jack Maher also scored for Nashville. Patrick Mullins and Jonathan Osorio scored for Toronto (1-6-2) .

D.C. UNITED 0, MONTREAL 0, TIE

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Clément Diop had five saves for his third shutout of the season and 10-man Montreal held on for a scoreless draw with D.C United.

Montreal (3-3-3) went down a man when defender Zorhan Bassong was sent off in the 45th minute, receiving his second yellow card for a hand ball near midfield that halted a D.C. counter. Bill Hamid had one save to earn his third shutout in as many starts this season for United (4-5-1).

SPORTING KANSAS CITY 3, RAPIDS 1

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Dániel Sallói scored twice, Felipe Hernandez added a goal and Sporting Kansas City never against Colorado.

Sporting K.C. improved to 6-3-2.

Sallói converted on a center from Johnny Russell at 14 minutes to open the scoring. In the 34th, he took a pass from Hernandez and rifled in a short blast. The homegrown Hernandez took a give-and-go from Sallói to make it 3-0 at the 64th.

Keegan Rosenberry scored for the Rapids (5-3-1) in 84th minute.

FC CINCINNATI 1, FIRE 0

CHICAGO (AP) — Álvaro Barreal scored his first goal of the season to help FC Cincinnati beat Chicago Fire 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Cincinnati (2-5-1) won for the first time in three matches. Chicago (1-7-1) lost for the fifth time in six games.

Barreal bent a shot around the wall on a free kick in the 50th minute. Goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth got two hands on it but it bounced off the inside of the post and went into the goal.

MINNESOTA UNITED 2, AUSTIN FC 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Franco Fragapane and Adrien Hunou scored early goals eight minutes apart and Minnesota United beat expansion Austin FC.

Minnesota (3-4-2) won for the first time since May 15 when it edged FC Dallas 1-0, also at Allianz Field. Austin (2-5-3) is winless in seven games.

