Ebobisse caps Timbers’ comeback in 2-2 draw with Dynamo

Posted by 
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g8tfY_0adgftGs00

HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Ebobisse scored in stoppage time to give the Portland Timbers a 2-2 draw with the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday night.

Ebobisse headed home a wide cross from Larrys Mabiala, capping the second-half comeback for the Timbers (4-4-1). It was the forward’s first goal of the season.

Dairon Asprilla pulled Portland within one in the 50th minute, gathering a lead pass from Claudio Bravo and placing a chip shot over the goalkeeper.

The Dynamo (3-3-4) opened the scoring in the 15th minute on Fafà Picault’s close-range header. Tyler Pasher extended the Houston lead in the 33rd, curling home a right-footed shot from the top of the penalty area.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

