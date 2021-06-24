Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Sánchez, Voit lift Yankees over Royals 6-5 in thriller

By RONALD BLUM
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42W7Vl_0adgfmL100

NEW YORK (AP) — Aroldis Chapman bent over sharply and cursed at himself after blowing a save with a four-pitch bases-loaded walk and falling behind on an infield single.

Just 13 minutes later, the closer and the rest of the Yankees were all smiles. Gary Sánchez’s tying home run off Greg Holland and Luke Voit’s winning single that landed inches from the top of the left-field fence sent them running onto the field with yet another late come-from-behind win.

“I need to get in the weight room. These last two games I keep hitting the top of the wall,” Voit said with a chuckle after the Yankees beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5 Wednesday night in a game that see-sawed three times in the last two innings.

New York has won six of its last eight games, cutting a nine-game deficit in the AL East to 4 1/2 games behind first-place Boston ahead of the Yankees’ first trip to Fenway Park this season. In five of the victories, the Yankees came from behind in the seventh inning or later.

New York came from behind three times Wednesday.

Ryan O’Hearn homered for the second straight day following his recall from the minors, putting Kansas City ahead with a two-run drive in the first off Michael King.

Clint Frazier tied the score in the fourth against Carlos Hernández with a two-run, opposite-field double off the base of the manual scoreboard in the right-field wall, which due to the coronavirus has not been used since 2019.

Carlos Santana gave the Royals a 3-2 lead in the eighth with the first home run off Zack Britton since the 2019 AL Division Series only for Rougned Odor to hit a two-run homer in the bottom half against Jake Brentz.

Chapman (5-2) converted his first 11 save chances but has blown three of his last eight. He allowed a one-out single to Michael A. Taylor and a two-out bloop single to Whit Merrifield that put runners at the corners.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone went to the mound, then returned to the dugout and ordered an intentional walk to Santana.

“Probably not really what Chapman wanted to do there,” Sánchez said.

Rookie Sebastian Rivero, a rookie who is 0 for 7 in his career and entered in the fourth inning after Salvador Pérez took a foul tip off his mask, came up with the bases loaded. Chapman threw a fastball in the dirt, then bounced a slider into Sánchez’s chest protector and then another fastball that sent dust flying. Chapman fired a fastball about a foot outside for a four-pitch walk and screamed.

On the very next pitch, O’Hearn checked his swing and hit a slow roller to third, just beating DJ LeMahieu’s throw to first. When Chapman reached the dugout after Jarrod Dyson’s inning-ending groundout, he slammed his glove.

But wait!

Aaron Judge struck out for the fourth time leading off the bottom half against Holland (2-3), who got his fifth save Tuesday night in the Royals’ series-opening 6-5 win.

Sánchez lined a fastball into the left-field seats for his 12th homer, his seventh in his last 22 games.

“I pride myself in not making two-strike mistakes and that’s what burned me with the first one,” Holland said.

Giancarlo Stanton singled to right, pinch-runner Tyler Wade advanced on a wild pitch and up came Voit, who homered Tuesday in his return from the injured list but struck out three times Wednesday, stranding the bases loaded in the seventh.

Voit fouled off a pair of two-strike sliders and reached down for a curveball and turned it around at 105 mph, sending it 370 feet off the wall. Wade scored standing up with Voit’s first game-ending hit in the majors and New York’s sixth walk-off win this season.

“This is the type of win,” Voit said, “coming back twice and winning it in a big way, to get us back on a good hot streak and rolling into the second half of the season.”

Holland has blown four of nine save opportunities.

“That ball was supposed to be in the dirt,” Holland said. “I thought the pitch was pretty close to hitting the dirt, but it must not have been close enough.”

Kansas City walked 11 batters, its most since July 5, 2019, against Washington, and New York’s most since April 9, 2017, at Baltimore. Danny Duffy lasted two innings and 42 pitches in his return from a left flexor strain that had sidelined him since May 12. Duffy walked three, as did Hernández. Scott Barlow and Brentz walked two apiece, and Josh Staumont one.

“Hopefully,” Boone said, “we can continue to carry this.”

BOOS

Fans booed umpires when they checked King for banned foreign substances after the second inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: Pérez took a foul tip off the mask on Duffy’s fifth pitch of the game, with LeMahieu leading off the first. The 31-year-old Pérez, a six-time All-Star, has played in all 72 games this season. Metheny said he had a headache from the mask jamming his chin but was negative for a concussion.

Yankees: 3B Gio Urshela did not play, a day after he was hit in the left shin by Jake Brentz’s pitch. The shin was swollen and sore.

RHP Jameson Taillon (1-4, 5.59) is 0-2 in his last eight starts for the Yankees heading into Thursday’s series finale. Kansas City has lost the last three starts of RHP Brad Keller (6-7, 6.34) after winning the prior five.

___

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

490K+
Followers
261K+
Post
230M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Aroldis Chapman
Person
Luke Voit
Person
Salvador Pérez
Person
Jarrod Dyson
Person
Carlos Santana
Person
Josh Staumont
Person
Greg Holland
Person
Gary Sánchez
Person
Dj Lemahieu
Person
Jameson Taillon
Person
Gio Urshela
Person
Whit Merrifield
Person
Danny Duffy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Ap#The Kansas City Royals#Trainer S Room
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBNewsday

Gerrit Cole doesn't have it as Yankees are swept by Red Sox

BOSTON — The Yankees were feeling good when they showed up at Fenway Park on Friday for an important series against their primary AL East rival — as good as they’ve felt all season after having won seven of their previous nine games. Two days later, they left Boston in...
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Luke Voit: Homers, triples in loss

Voit went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a triple and a walk during Tuesday's loss to the Royals. Voit got the scoring started by cranking a 423-foot shot against Brady Singer in the first inning. He nearly swatted his second long ball of the night but it was called back and ruled a triple. It was the second long ball of the year for the 30-year-old, who was activated off the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game. It's been an injury-ridden start to the season for Voit, who has missed substantial time due to a meniscus tear in his knee and a strained oblique. Across 13 games, he's batting just .213/.315/.383 overall, but it's worth noting that he went 8-for-19 with a pair of homers during rehab action.
MLBwesb.com

Yankees Rally Over Blue Jays 6-5 In BUffalo

The New York Yankees rallied over the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 last night at Sahlen Field in Buffalo. A tight battle last night in Buffalo, as the Jays took a 1-0 lead in the first with Teoscar Hernandez’ sacrifice fly. New York responded with a Gary Sanchez homerun to tie the game 1 all in the second. Toronto’s Bo Bichette homered in the third for a 2-1 lead, and the Yankees again answered in the fourth with another solo-shot, this one hit by Chris Gittens for his first hit in the Majors.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees 6, Blue Jays 5: Thunderin’ to victory

If you looked at the subhead in today’s game thread, you would have seen a Family Guy reference, where Peter Griffin breaks the fourth wall and says, “Here’s the clicker. No one would blame you” when a probably-unpopular character gets the A-plot in an episode. With the hapless Yankees offense going up against the Blue Jays’ ace and the Yankees slumping pitching staff facing the behemoth Toronto offense, many feared that this game would be a disaster for the Yankees.
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees: 3 Major takeaways from Yankees 6-5 win over Toronto

The New York Yankees entered last night’s first game of a three-game set with the Toronto Blue Jays in Buffalo, New York, after losing 11 of their last 15 games. The Toronto Blue Jays are one of their East rivals that the Yankees have not been able to beat. Before last night they had lost six of the nine meetings between the two teams this season. Last night the Yankees improved their record against the Jays by winning a hard-fought game 6-5.
MLBNew York Post

Agonizing wait for Yankees return is ‘killing’ Luke Voit

A significant portion of the Yankees’ offensive issues have been related to underperformance. The same can’t be said about first base where the issue has been Luke Voit’s absence. “Our first base position has been the worst in baseball, and that’s on me not being able to be there,” the...
MLBfloridanewstimes.com

The Yankees defeated the Royals by winning a walk-off home run with Luke Voit’s RBI single

It was a frustration and struggle of 3 hours and 39 minutes, followed by a complete victory of 20 seconds. Luke Voit’s long single left one point for Tyler Wade in the second to ninth innings as the Yankees won 6-5 at Yankee Stadium and survived the last two innings of the turbulence with the Royals. .. Gary Sanchez previously homed Greg Holland in the innings to score a goal. It was the sixth goodbye game of the season.
MLBwctcam.com

Yankees Luke Voit with the Somerset Patriots

For one week only, the Somerset Patriots are home to a prominent member of the New York Yankees: first baseman Luke Voit. Voit is on the mend from a Grade 2 right oblique strain that put him on the injury list on May 25, however in an article on MLB.com, Voit traces the injury to an at bat against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 11 when he was hit in the hand. He already battled injuries during spring training when he spent the months of March and April recovering from surgery to repair a torn left meniscus.
MLBgranthshala.com

Luke Voit the hero as Yankees win a crazy one

A late, go-ahead home run. Another blow survived from nearby. And then a game-winning hit in the bottom of the ninth. The Yankees packed a lot of drama in the final two innings on Wednesday at The Bronx and came out with a 6-5 win over the Royals when Luke Voight hit the wall to the left with the winning run to score Tyler Wade from second base. Drilled a liner. With one in the bottom of the ninth.
MLBPosted by
610AM Sports Radio

Royals rally in 8th, beat Yankees 6-5

Kansas City erased an eighth-inning deficit by taking a 6-3 lead against Jonathan Loaisga (7-3). Jarrod Dyson’s go-ahead grounder brought Carlos Santana home with a great slide that beat second baseman Tyler Wade’s throw.
MLBbronxpinstripes.com

Luke Voit returns to Yankees lineup tonight

BRONX, N.Y. — Lookie, lookie, Luke Voit has returned to New York Yankees from his injured list rehab stint in the minors. The first baseman and 2020 home run champ is batting third Tuesday evening, as the Bronx Bombers play host to the Kansas City Royals. Embed from Getty Images.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Yankees activate 1B Luke Voit from IL

Yankees first baseman Luke Voit has been activated from the injured list, the team announced Tuesday. Additionally, right-hander Darren O’Day and lefty Justin Wilson both embarked on rehab assignments with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. First baseman Chris Gittens was optioned after the Yankees’ game on Sunday, so the team had a vacancy on the active roster.
MLBallfans.co

Eighth inning rally lifts Royals past Yankees, 6-5

The Royals showed some teeth on Tuesday night, battling back from an early hole and taking down the Yankees, 6-5. Brady Singer gave up two home runs in the first two innings. He didn’t get out of the fourth. But the Royals’ offense came alive after falling behind early, and the charge was led by the newly-recalled Ryan O’Hearn.
MLBpublish0x.com

Royals at Yankees Predictions and Preview for 6/22/2021

The Kansas City Royals visit the New York Yankees on 6/22/2021 at 7:05PM. The Royals and the Yankees face off in an regular season game. The Royals have a record of 32-38 this season. The Yankees are 38-33 this season. Starting Pitcher and Lineup for the Kansas City Royals. Intertops...
MLBESPN

Kansas City 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

A-grounded out for Higashioka in the 8th. b-popped out for Wade in the 8th. 1-ran for Soler in the 7th. 2-ran for Voit in the 7th. 3-ran for Urshela in the 9th. LOB--Kansas City 6, New York 13. 2B--C.Santana (5), Judge (9). 3B--Voit (1). HR--O'Hearn (4), off Cole; Voit (2), off Singer; Higashioka (6), off Singer; LeMahieu (6), off Zimmer. RBI--Merrifield (41), O'Hearn 2 (8), Dyson (4), Dozier (22), Taylor (23), Voit (4), Higashioka (10), LeMahieu 2 (25).
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Luke Voit: Returns from injured list

Voit (oblique) was activated off the 10-day injured list Tuesday. Voit has missed most of the year due to injuries, first with a meniscus tear in his knee and then with a strained oblique. He got into just 12 games between the two absences and hit a poor .182/.280/.250 in 50 trips to the plate, but he's looked great in rehab action, going 8-for-19 with a pair of homers.