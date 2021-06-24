Cancel
10-man Montreal holds off D.C. United for 0-0 tie

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Clément Diop had five saves for his third shutout of the season and 10-man Montreal held on for a scoreless draw with D.C United on Wednesday night.

Montreal (3-3-3) went down a man when defender Zorhan Bassong was sent off in the 45th minute, receiving his second yellow card for a hand ball near midfield that halted a D.C. counter.

Bill Hamid had one save to earn his third shutout in as many starts this season for United (4-5-1).

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

