Medical marijuana bill draws first legislative discussion, but no vote commitment

A top Minnesota lawmaker says a bill to legalize marijuana that has already cleared four House committees will receive a floor vote in the chamber next month. House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler (D), sponsor of the reform legislation, said it will move through its remaining committee stops by the end of April, setting the stage for action in the full chamber in May. “Minnesotans are ready for cannabis, and we will keep pushing until it gets done,” Winkler told Fox 9. Winkler, Speaker Melissa Hortman (D) and other lawmakers filed the measure in February. It would allow adults 21 and older to purchase and possess up to 1.5 ounces of marijuana and cultivate up to eight plants, four of which could be mature. The House Agriculture Finance and Policy Committee was the latest panel to advance the bill last week. Before that, the Workforce and Business Development Finance and Policy Committee, Labor, Industry, Veterans and Military Affairs Finance and Policy Committee and the Commerce Finance and Policy Committee approved the proposal. Its next stop is the Environment and Natural Resources Finance Committee, though a hearing has not yet been scheduled. — Marijuana Moment is already tracking more than 900 cannabis, psychedelics and drug policy bills in state legislatures and Congress this year. Patreon supporters pledging at least $25/month get access to our interactive maps, charts and hearing calendar so they don’t miss any developments. Learn more about our marijuana bill tracker and become a supporter on Patreon to get access. — Still, even if the legislation does make it all the way through the House, it’s expected to face a significant challenge in the Republican-controlled Senate, where lawmakers have signaled that they’re more interested in revising the state’s existing medical cannabis program than enacting legalization of adult use. After the New York…