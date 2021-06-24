Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Medical marijuana bill draws first legislative discussion, but no vote commitment

By Richard Craver
Winston-Salem Journal
 5 days ago

The first official debate on legalizing the use of medical marijuana in North Carolina drew — as expected — impassioned advocacy Wednesday from lawmakers and members of the public including cancer survivors and military veterans. The bipartisan Senate Bill 711, titled “NC Compassionate Care Act,” is the latest in a...

journalnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Recreational Marijuana#Marijuana Laws#Senate Bill#Operations#D Wake#Democratic#House#Elon University#North Carolinians#Republicans#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Health
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Jackson, MSSFGate

Lawmakers working to complete medical marijuana bill draft

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Lawmakers working on a proposal to bring a medical marijuana program to Mississippi plan to have a draft of the legislation ready later this summer, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Tuesday. “I think we’ll have something that we can have serious discussions about, hopefully relatively soon,”...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

House to vote on first full bill containing earmarks

This week, the House will vote on its first full bill containing earmarks, the Invest in America Act, which has 1,473 of them tucked into it. In total 214 Democrats and 105 Republicans submitted requests for project funding. For Democrats, 1,067 projects were approved for a total of $3.96 billion, and for Republicans, 405 projects will receive $1.70 billion.
Minnesota Statecannabisnewsworld.com

Minnesota Marijuana Legalization Bill Will Get House Floor Vote Next Month, Majority Leader Says

A top Minnesota lawmaker says a bill to legalize marijuana that has already cleared four House committees will receive a floor vote in the chamber next month. House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler (D), sponsor of the reform legislation, said it will move through its remaining committee stops by the end of April, setting the stage for action in the full chamber in May. “Minnesotans are ready for cannabis, and we will keep pushing until it gets done,” Winkler told Fox 9. Winkler, Speaker Melissa Hortman (D) and other lawmakers filed the measure in February. It would allow adults 21 and older to purchase and possess up to 1.5 ounces of marijuana and cultivate up to eight plants, four of which could be mature. The House Agriculture Finance and Policy Committee was the latest panel to advance the bill last week. Before that, the Workforce and Business Development Finance and Policy Committee, Labor, Industry, Veterans and Military Affairs Finance and Policy Committee and the Commerce Finance and Policy Committee approved the proposal. Its next stop is the Environment and Natural Resources Finance Committee, though a hearing has not yet been scheduled. — Marijuana Moment is already tracking more than 900 cannabis, psychedelics and drug policy bills in state legislatures and Congress this year. Patreon supporters pledging at least $25/month get access to our interactive maps, charts and hearing calendar so they don’t miss any developments. Learn more about our marijuana bill tracker and become a supporter on Patreon to get access. — Still, even if the legislation does make it all the way through the House, it’s expected to face a significant challenge in the Republican-controlled Senate, where lawmakers have signaled that they’re more interested in revising the state’s existing medical cannabis program than enacting legalization of adult use. After the New York…
Colorado StatePosted by
9NEWS

Polis signs legislation on marijuana concentrates

COLORADO, USA — Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday added his signature to the 2021 legislative session’s signature bill on marijuana, a bipartisan effort to study the effects of high-potency THC products on the developing brain and keep those products of the hands of teenagers. At the bill signing ceremony at...
Congress & Courtscannabisnewsworld.com

South Carolina Senators Approve Medical Marijuana Legalization Bill In Committee

A South Carolina Senate committee on Wednesday approved a bill to legalize medical marijuana in the state. The Compassionate Care Act, sponsored by Sen. Tom Davis (R), would allow patients with qualifying conditions to possess and purchase up to two ounces of cannabis every two weeks. Members of the Senate Medical Affairs Committee passed the bill in a 9-5 vote. “You see poll after poll—even in South Carolina, even in the most conservative parts of South Carolina—showing that upwards of 70 percent, in some cases 80 percent, of South Carolinians want doctors to be able to provide this to their patients if in the doctor’s opinion, it can be of benefit,” Davis said. He also repeatedly made the case that his legislation “is the most conservative medical cannabis bill in the country.” “I have promised this committee that I was going to come up with a bill that was truly a medical bill,” Davis said. “That it was not a slippery slope to recreational use—was not a wink and a nod to recreational use.” For the initial rollout, regulators would approve 15 licenses for vertically integrated marijuana businesses that would control production, distribution and sales. More than 100 dispensaries would be licensed to operate under the bill. The Senate version of the legislation would ban smokable marijuana products, while a separate House bill that’s pending would give patients that option. Home cultivation would be prohibited under both versions. Additionally, the Senate version lists specific types of conditions that qualify for cannabis treatment, whereas the House measure would also allow physicians to recommend marijuana to any patient with a debilitating condition that the doctor is qualified to treat. — Marijuana Moment is already tracking more than 900 cannabis, psychedelics and drug policy bills in state legislatures and Congress this year. Patreon…
Politicscannabisnewsworld.com

New York Marijuana Legalization Bill Moves Fast, With Three Committee Hearings And Possible Floor Votes Tuesday

Just days after a revised bill to legalize marijuana in New York was released following negotiations between the governor and Senate and Assembly leaders, formal hearings have been scheduled for the proposal in three committees on Tuesday. And floor votes could immediately follow action by the panels, a top lawmaker says. Put simply, things are moving fast—which is consistent with what legislative leaders and Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said to expect after a deal was reached. The Assembly Codes and Ways & Means Committees and the Senate Finance Committee are scheduled to start considering the legislation within minutes of each other on Tuesday morning. While the bill is not currently listed on the floor schedule for either body, Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes (D) said on Monday that she anticipates that a vote in her chamber will take place after the committees move the bill. Cuomo will sign the measure “right away,” she told a WIVB-TV reporter. I just spoke with Assemblywoman Crystal Peoples-Stokes, who told me she expects a vote on the marijuana bill tomorrow after it gets through the committees. She also tells me she expects to governor to sign the bill "right away". https://t.co/AwrwZ3dbC1 — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) March 29, 2021 This legislation is being handled outside of the budget, but lawmakers are still pushing to pass it on schedule ahead of Thursday’s budget deadline. Peoples-Stokes, who is carrying the Assembly version of the bill, said last week that the legislation they negotiated with the governor “provides long awaited marijuana justice for New Yorkers, and makes significant steps and investments to begin to address the generational devastation caused by marijuana prohibition and mass incarceration.” Senate Finance Chairwoman Liz Krueger (D), the lead Senate sponsor of the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA) whose panel is set to…
PoliticsNews-Virginian

Editorial: Marijuana legislation has gaps

This is what happens when laws are rushed through, as the General Assembly did this year while installing more progressive policies. Details are missed, unintended consequences are overlooked. The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, the legislature’s research arm, has identified at least one such omission. Starting July 1, adults...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Record-Journal

Petit a no vote on marijuana legalization

During Wednesday's Special Session of the House of Representatives, state Rep. William A. Petit Jr. (R-22), who also serves as the Ranking Member of the Public Health Committee voted against a proposal to legalize marijuana for purchase and personal use due to various public health concerns he had with the bill as written.
New Haven, CTmilfordmirror.com

Recreational marijuana bill faces make-or-break House vote

HARTFORD — Democratic leaders of the state House of Representatives Wednesday stripped out a controversial Senate amendment on legalizing marijuana, and began debate on another bill that would send the issue of adult-use cannabis back to the Senate one more time. After a multi-hour caucus, Speaker of the House Matt...
Augusta, MEfoxbangor.com

Bill aims to transfer power back to medical marijuana caregivers

AUGUSTA — Today is the last day the legislature is scheduled to be in session. One group is awaiting the outcome of a bill that would give more power to medical marijuana caregivers. Rep. Lynne Williams, a Democrat from Bar harbor, is sponsoring the bill that would change how rules...
Politicscannabisnewsworld.com

New York Marijuana Legalization Bill Is Officially Released, With Votes Planned Within Days

A new bill to legalize marijuana in New York was released on Saturday after lawmakers and the governor finalized a deal that has been negotiated for weeks. Votes in the legislature are now expected to take place in the coming week. Details about the agreed-upon language started to circulate on Wednesday, but now the text of the legislation has been released—a significant development that comes after lengthy talks between the Senate, Assembly and Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) office. Sen. Liz Krueger (D), the lead Senate sponsor of the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA), said in a press release that the newly revised version of her legislation will “legalize adult-use cannabis in a way that foregrounds racial justice, while balancing safety with economic growth, encouraging new small businesses, and significantly diminishing the illegal market.” “My goal in carrying this legislation has always been to end the racially disparate enforcement of marijuana prohibition that has taken such a toll on communities of color across our state, and to use the economic windfall of legalization to help heal and repair those same communities,” she said. “I believe we have achieved that in this bill, as well as addressing the concerns and input of stakeholders across the board. When this bill becomes law, New York will be poised to implement a nation-leading model for what marijuana legalization can look like.” Assembly Majority Leader Peoples-Stokes (D), who is carrying the bill in her chamber, said the negotiated legislation “provides long awaited marijuana justice for New Yorkers, and makes significant steps and investments to begin to address the generational devastation caused by marijuana prohibition and mass incarceration.” Here’s a summary of the main components of the New York marijuana legalization bill: -Adults 21 and older would be able to possess and purchase marijuana products from…
Hartford, CTUS News and World Report

Senate Expected to Cast Final Vote on Legal Marijuana Bill

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Senate was back at the state Capitol on Thursday to cast what's expected to be the final vote by lawmakers on a bill that legalizes the recreational use of cannabis for adults and lays the groundwork for the new industry in Connecticut. It's also anticipated...
HealthPosted by
Audacy

Governor Edwards signs legislation legalizing smokable medical marijuana

Governor Edwards has signed House Bill 391 legalizing the usage of smokable medical marijuana for certain patients. Houma Representative Tanner Magee, who sponsored the bill, said its purpose is to drive down costs and present a much-requested product for patients. “Having the raw form of it, which the public has...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
KOWB AM 1290

Lummis Discusses Voting Bill, Digital Currency

Wyoming Republican Senator Cynthia Lummis said Tuesday morning that the real motivation behind a voting bill backed by Democrats was to make sure "Democrats never lose another election." Democrats dispute that opinion, saying the motivation behind the "For The People Act" is to guarantee free and fair access to the...
Politicsexpressnews.com

Abbott vetoes legislative salaries, following through on threat after voting bill walkout

Gov. Greg Abbott has followed through on his threat to veto salaries for state legislators and their staffs, a spokeswoman confirmed Friday. The governor had vowed to cut off lawmakers’ paychecks after Democrats walked out of the Texas House hours before a deadline to pass major legislation last month, breaking quorum and killing a controversial voting restrictions bill that Republicans had pushed. Abbott then vowed to veto Article 10 of the state budget, which funds the Legislature.
Texas Statemarijuanamoment.net

Texas Governor Signs Medical Marijuana Expansion Bill

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed a bill to modestly expand the state’s limited medical marijuana program on Tuesday. The legislation adds cancer and post-traumatic stress disorder to the list of conditions that qualify patients to legally access cannabis. It also doubles the amount of THC concentration that is allowed, from 0.5 percent to one percent.