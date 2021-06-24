Meet the "Song a Day Guy": He's been at it for 12 years and isn't about to stop
It’s 7:30 a.m. on a late-winter Thursday, and the songwriter and YouTube performer Jonathan Mann is prowling his family’s apartment in Hartford’s West End, tidying up. A colorful chaos of toys announces that little kids live here. Two mini electric guitars, one white, one pink, hang on a living-room wall, beneath a poster for The Mario Opera, a Nintendo-based rock opera Mann wrote in graduate school 15 years ago.www.connecticutmag.com