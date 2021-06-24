Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Lynx overcome 18-point deficit, beat Dream for 3rd time

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oQtXW_0adgfNSy00

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Sylvia Fowles had 26 points, 19 rebounds and five blocks, Damiris Dantas added 23 points and the Minnesota Lynx overcame an 18-point first-half deficit to beat the Atlanta Dream 87-85 on Wednesday night.

Fowles made two free throws with 3:13 remaining to give the Lynx an 83-81 lead — their first since 13-12. The Lynx closed on a 17-6 run with seven points from Kayla McBride and six by Dantas. McBride made a free-throw line jumper with 1:10 left to cap the scoring.

Napheesa Collier added 12 points to help Minnesota (6-7) beat Atlanta (5-8) for the third time this season.

Fowles had 18 points and 10 rebounds in the first half, but Minnesota trailed 46-40. Layshia Clarendon had six points and seven assists in the opening half, and finished with eight points and nine assists.

Courtney Williams led Atlanta with 24 points, making 11 of 19 field goals. Chennedy Carter added 16 points and Odyssey Sims 13.

The Dream did not make a field goal in the final three minutes.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

491K+
Followers
261K+
Post
230M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damiris Dantas
Person
Kayla Mcbride
Person
Napheesa Collier
Person
Chennedy Carter
Person
Layshia Clarendon
Person
Sylvia Fowles
Person
Odyssey Sims
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Dream#Ap#The Minnesota Lynx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
NBAprosportsextra.com

Utah Jazz Legend Found Dead; Russell Westbrook Has Strong Words About Washington Wizards Head Coach Scott Brooks!

It is never easy to report on the death of a professional athlete. Late last week, it was announced we had another professional athlete lose his life. Mark Eaton, a former NBA star who played with the Utah Jazz, has passed away. He was 64. According to a local CBS affiliate in Summit County, UT, Eaton left his home to take a bike ride around 8 p.m. local time on Friday evening, but never returned.
NBAitsgame7.com

Girl Who Hooked Up With 7 Suns Players Speaks Out

An Instagram model who famously claimed to have hooked up with seven Phoenix Suns players in one night is back. On Sunday, Phoenix clinched a berth in the Western Conference Finals following a sweep of the Denver Nuggets. Shortly thereafter, a surprising figure stepped forward. Aliza Jane A.K.A Ayyejae went...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Previously Named 2 Teams He’d Play For

For nearly the last decade, Damian Lillard has been fiercely loyal to the Portland Trail Blazers. He’s remained committed to winning a championship with the franchise that drafted him, which has become somewhat of a rarity in today’s NBA. But after a new report from Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, Lillard...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Derrick Rose’s wife: Alaina Anderson

Derrick Rose is an electrifying human being on the basketball court. Over his career, he’s built quite a resume and even though hes’ still lacking an NBA ring so far in his pro career, you can’t say that the uber-athletic point guard out of Chicago isn’t winning in life. Especially not when he’s the significant other of the gorgeous Alaina Anderson. With that said, it’s time to know more about her and how her romance with the former league MVP started. Ladies and gentlemen, Derrick Rose’s wife.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

NBA superstar heading to Knicks, claims Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson is not exactly a personality that you would associate with the New York Knicks. Nevertheless, it is clear that the Los Angeles Lakers legend is extremely high on the Knicks as one of the brightest young teams in the NBA today. In the mind of the great Magic...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Golden State Warriors could land No. 1 overall pick via blockbuster trade with Detroit

Is the chance of this happening under one percent? Probably. But, did an NBA draft analyst say that it’s something the Pistons would look at? Yes. That said, after the NBA draft lottery, all eyes turned to the Detroit Pistons, who had former defensive mastermind, Ben Wallace, smiling from cheek to cheek as the team was awarded the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. Could the Warriors pry it away from them?
NBAESPN

NBA playoffs 2021 - Deandre Ayton arrived to Game 4 in style

Deandre Ayton arrived at Game 4 of the Western Conference finals with some unique fashion choices. He pulled up to Staples Center wearing a shirt that featured a picture of Phoenix Suns teammate Devin Booker, broken nose and all, from Game 2. Ayton has his fair share of clutch moments...
NBABleacher Report

Trae Young, Hawks Erase 26-Point Deficit to Beat Joel Embiid, 76ers in Game 5

The Eastern Conference's top seed is on the brink of elimination in stunning fashion. The Atlanta Hawks seized a 3-2 lead in their back-and-forth conference semifinal against the Philadelphia 76ers with a dramatic 109-106 victory in Wednesday's Game 5 at Wells Fargo Center. Trae Young led the way for the visitors, who will advance to the East Finals for the first time since the 2014-15 season with one more win after overcoming a 26-point deficit.
NBAGrand Forks Herald

Lynx beat Wings for first road victory of season

Kayla McBride poured in a season-high 22 points and Sylvia Fowles added a double-double as the visiting Minnesota Lynx defeated the Dallas Wings 85-73 on Thursday in Arlington, Texas. It was Minnesota's first road win in four tries this season. The two teams square off again on Saturday in Dallas.
NBAchatsports.com

Hawks rally from 18-point deficit to even series with Sixers

The Atlanta Hawks evened their Eastern Conference semi final series at 2-2 after a remarkable comeback victory at home against the Philadelphia 76ers at State Farm Arena on Monday night, 103-100. Trae Young led the Hawks with 25 points and 18 assists, tying a career high, while Bogdan Bogdanovic added...