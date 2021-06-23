Cancel
Anniston, AL

Look Back ... to unique housing for JSTC students, 1946

By Bill Edwards
Anniston Star
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 23, 1946, in The Star: Jacksonville State Teachers College, already crowded to overflowing, has made arrangements for the housing of 1,000 additional male students beginning with the fall quarter. The additional students will not be housed on campus, however. They’ll be in quarters formerly used in connection with the German POW camp at Fort McClellan. Houston Cole, JSTC president, said all the quarters are in excellent condition, and students will also have access to an officers’ club building. When feasible, classes will be conducted on the military reservation, but in the case of laboratory work, on-campus attendance will be required; the college will provide bus transportation. These emergency arrangements have been made at the request of Gov. Chauncey Sparks himself. Also this date: Mervyn H. Sterne, a native of Anniston and a prominent Birmingham businessman, will speak on the topic of postwar national finances at an upcoming meeting of the Anniston Rotary Club. A veteran of both world wars, Mr. Sterne is head of a bond and mortgage business known as Sterne Agee & Leach.

