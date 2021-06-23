Cancel
Public Health

Four in 10 Diabetes Patients Have Kidney Disease

 June 23, 2021

Last Updated: June 23, 2021. More than one-quarter are classified as rapid decliners, which was more common with type 2 diabetes. WEDNESDAY, June 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- More than four in 10 patients with diabetes have diabetic kidney disease (DKD), according to a study published online June 14 in BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care.

