Conan O’Brien‘s going out on a high note … at least with us, because he took time to drop some hilarious material about his final show on TBS and his future endeavors. The late-night talk show host was leaving Largo late Tuesday night — he’s been recording the final week of “Conan” episodes live at the popular club — and as he was signing autographs and taking selfies with fans … he joked about the pressure to live up to the hype … finally, after 28 years.