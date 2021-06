Tyler Blank picked up win number four at Double X Speedway in 2021 on "Old Timers Night." This win was not a walk in the park by any stretch for the 18-year sprint car veteran. With a track that was traction challenged, causing drivers to try multiple lines around the quarter-mile home of "Sunday Night Thunder," Blank spent 20 laps trying to figure out a way to pass race long leader Broc Elliott.