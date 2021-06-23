App to Monitor RA Symptoms Does Not Improve Disease Outcomes

Check before you experience these unfavorable outcomes. The most popular supplement in America isn't Vitamin C or a multivitamin—it's Vitamin D. Vitamin D regulates your calcium levels, vital for healthy bones, and facilitates normal immune system function. (In that regard, it has been promoted by some as a barrier against COVID-19.) Dr. Anthony Fauci takes Vitamin D supplements, because he says he has a lack of it. So how do you know if you need it too? "Lack of vitamin D is not quite as obvious in adults," says the Cleveland Clinic. "Signs and symptoms might include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.