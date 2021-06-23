Cancel
App to Monitor RA Symptoms Does Not Improve Disease Outcomes

However, both patients and physicians report positive experiences with app, with 90 percent of patients likely to recommend it. WEDNESDAY, June 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Use of a smartphone application (app) to monitor patient-reported outcomes does not improve satisfaction or disease outcomes in rheumatoid arthritis (RA), but patients are likely to recommend the app, according to a study recently published in Arthritis & Rheumatology.

