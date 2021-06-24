Britney Spears' Conservatorship Is Even Sadder Than We Originally Thought
Until today, many of us could be forgiven for thinking everything was going well for Britney Spears. Even after she was essentially put under the care and control of her father Jamie Spears, she's been releasing albums, doing concerts, and was part of a successful four-year residency in Las Vegas (via NPR). But today she appeared before the court to ask them to end the arrangement, calling herself shocked and traumatized. In a 20-minute statement, Spears outlined a life where her father was in complete control — from when and where she performed to who she could and couldn't see.www.thelist.com