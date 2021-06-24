Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears' Conservatorship Is Even Sadder Than We Originally Thought

By Hope Ngo
Posted by 
The List
The List
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Until today, many of us could be forgiven for thinking everything was going well for Britney Spears. Even after she was essentially put under the care and control of her father Jamie Spears, she's been releasing albums, doing concerts, and was part of a successful four-year residency in Las Vegas (via NPR). But today she appeared before the court to ask them to end the arrangement, calling herself shocked and traumatized. In a 20-minute statement, Spears outlined a life where her father was in complete control — from when and where she performed to who she could and couldn't see.

www.thelist.com
The List

The List

0
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatorship#Sex Trafficking#Npr#Hill#Court#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Britney Spears was 'on so much medication' during X Factor, claims Louis Walsh

Britney Spears was "on so much medication" while filming as a judge on The X Factor, and was there physically but not mentally, claims Louis Walsh, who worked alongside her. Louis even claimed Britney 39, was so medicated she could barely sit up in her chair, after he judged several episodes on the 2012 series while standing in for Simon Cowell, alongside Britney and Demi Lovato.
CelebritiesThe Guardian

Britney Spears speaks at last: will her day in court upend all we thought we knew?

Britney Spears never used to be an enigma. In the early years of her career, she did interviews for print, TV and radio. She held press conferences and endured day-long junkets. She shot behind the scenes videos, documentaries, TV specials. Britney was candid and trusting. “I’m from the south,” she told the Observer in 2001, “so I’m a very open person and I’ve had to teach myself not to open up to too many people.”
Celebritiesnaughtygossip.com

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s “Relaxed” Getaway

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s “Relaxed” Getaway After Conservatorship Hearing! It’s time for some well-deserved R&R. The day after sharing her truth in court, Britney Spears set off for a Hawaiian vacation to unwind with her boyfriend. The “Lucky” singer and trainer Sam Asghari flew on a private jet to...
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Her Silence After Sister Britney Spears’ Emotional Court Hearing

Speaking out. Jamie Lynn Spears finally addressed her older sister Britney Spears’ emotional court statement. ”I think it’s extremely clear that since the day I was born I’ve only loved and adored and supported my sister. I mean, this is my freaking big sister before any of this bulls—t,” the Zoey 101 alum, 30, said via her Instagram Story on Monday, June 28. “I don’t care if she wants to run away to the rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has so many times before. I have nothing to gain or lose either way. This situation does not affect me because I am only her sister who is only concerned about her happiness.”
Celebritiesjusticenewsflash.com

Britney Spears latest news – Pop star’s boyfriend Sam Asghari preaches about ‘self-love’ after conservatorship hearing

BRITNEY Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari preached about the importance of “self-love” in a social media post days after her conservatorship hearing. “I’m about to do some superhero-type s**t, type workouts so get after it,” he said in an Instagram video posted on Saturday. “Don’t let anything, any distractions take you...
Celebritiesdnyuz.com

Christina Aguilera slams ‘unacceptable’ treatment of Britney Spears

Mouseketeers stick together. Christina Aguilera came out in support of Britney Spears’ ongoing battle against her conservatorship Monday night. “These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through,” the statement, posted via Aguilera’s Instagram Story, begins. “It is unacceptable that any woman, or human,...
Celebritiesdigitalmarketnews.com

Britney Spears: Star Apologizes To Fans For Lying

Pop megastar Britney Spears has gone ahead and apologized to her fans for not being completely honest with her stay. She had apparently hidden the reality of her conservatorship– stating that she was quite embarrassed at having to share what happened to her. In what has been her first public...
TV & Videoslatestnewspost.com

Christina Aguilera Throws Support Behind Britney Spears

“It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish,” writes Aguilera, in a thread accompanied with a throwback photo of the pair as kids. “To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support...
Fitnessfreenews.live

Britney Spears works out in the gym with boyfriend

Sam Asgari inspires the singer to change. Britney Spears is going to break free from the grasping clutches of her father, who has been her guardian for 13 years. Jamie Spears owns all the property and money of the singer, introducing many bans for her. In her Instagram, Britney has...
Celebritiesfreenews.live

Britney Spears has announced a return to her career

2000s star Britney Spears made a statement about a possible return to the stage after a long silence. In 2019, Spears officially announced that she was leaving the stage. Then she stated that she decided to do it because of her father’s serious illness. Spears herself also struggled with mental problems for a long time, ended up in a psychiatric clinic and was treated for stress, but did not fully recover.
Beauty & FashionElle

Megan Fox Wears See-Through Net Top And Open Blazer For Day Out

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have turned up the heat so much in their romance that the actor is seemingly having to shed layers of clothing to keep cool. Over the weekend, Fox stepped out after a photo shoot in Los Angeles in a see-through net top, grey jeans, a pair of Alexandre Birman bejewelled heels and a black blazer. The mother-of-two wore her dark hair down and sported a slick of black eyeliner and white nails.
TennisPosted by
Amomama

Serena Williams Flaunts Her Curves in a Mint Dress as Daughter Olympia Dons a Princess Gown in a New Photo

Renowned tennis star Serena Williams and her three-year-old daughter were a vision of elegance in a photo she recently shared on Instagram. Check out their jaw-dropping snap. Tennis superstar Serena Williams delighted fans with a recent Instagram photo that showed her rocking a body-hugging mint dress next to her daughter who looked fabulous in a princess gown.
Los Angeles, CA22 Words

Adult Film Star Dakota Skye Found Dead at 27

Adult film star, Dakota Skye, has been found dead aged just 27. Heartbreaking news just in, the legendary adult film star, Dakota Skye, has tragically been found dead at the age of just 27. The 27-year-old was found dead by her husband in Los Angeles, believed to be in a...
Beauty & Fashionthesource.com

Meet Kanye West’s New Bae, Iryna Shayk

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are divorced and now the superstar rapper and fashion icon has a new boo. TMZ reports Kanye West is dating Irina Shayk, a model and actress who once covered Sports Illustrated. West and Shayk were in the Southeastern France region of Provence on Tuesday, Kanye...