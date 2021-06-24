The Blacklist finale recap: A blessed life, a tragic end
With their bookend titles, I expected the tone of this "Konets" installment of the season 8 Blacklist finale to match the "Nachalo" installment that came before it. I expected more flashbacks, more black-and-white memories, more unraveling of the mysterious Blacklist mythology, and maybe even Liz dying a slow death after her bullet wound in Latvia. I didn't expect a quick recovery followed by sun-dappled strolls in Central Park, silly helium voices, a series of sweet phone calls to family and friends, and a fairly simple plan for how to move forward after spending an entire season at odds. It wasn't arthouse Blacklist or high octane Blacklist… it was The Blacklist boiled down to its most component parts: Raymond Reddington, Elizabeth Keen, and what they mean to each other.ew.com