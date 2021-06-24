Special Weather Statement issued for Chuckwalla Mountains, Chuckwalla Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 13:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 21:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Chuckwalla Mountains; Chuckwalla Valley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY UNTIL 915 PM PDT At 843 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18 miles southeast of Desert Center, moving northeast at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of Riverside County. This includes CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 117 and 133.