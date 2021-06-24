Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Review: F9 is More Furious than Fast, an Overstuffed Entry in an Overlong Franchise

By Steve Prokopy
Posted by 
Third Coast Review
Third Coast Review
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs it my imagination, or do most of the Fast & Furious movies spend about a third of their running times explaining or rewriting the events of previous installments? I haven’t even started reviewing the latest chapter, F9, and I’m already digressing. Kind of like the mafia, once you’re in a F&F film, you’re in the franchise for life. By this many films into it, that leads to some exceedingly crowded casts and a screenplay that had to find ways to justify all of the cameos, new characters, and a small army of returning characters. This time around, the series that has built its reputation of its makeshift “family” of thieves, spy and drivers has an actual family member as its core villain, Jakob Toretto (John Cena), estranged brother of Vin Diesel’s Dominic, who is hellbent on stealing technology that can…do something bad and make it possible to destroy the world, or something like that.

thirdcoastreview.com
Third Coast Review

Third Coast Review

Chicago, IL
195
Followers
1K+
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Third Coast Review is your source for Chicago arts, culture and news. From reviews and previews to recipes, events and breaking news, get it all at Third Coast Review

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Lin
Person
Jordana Brewster
Person
Finn Cole
Person
Tyrese Gibson
Person
Nathalie Emmanuel
Person
Charlize Theron
Person
Jason Statham
Person
Michael Rooker
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
John Cena
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Furious#Mafia#Han#Tokyo Drift#Twinkie#Roman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Vin Diesel Explains Why Fast & Furious Is Coming To An End

Having been living his life a quarter mile at a time for the last 20 years, Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto is planning to go out in a blaze of glory with the concluding tenth and eleventh installments in the Fast & Furious franchise. Knowing that the ninth entry sends some of the gang into outer space, though, it’s impossible to imagine what he’s cooking up behind the scenes with director Justin Lin.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Jason Statham’s New Movie Is A Huge Hit On Streaming

Over the last decade, Jason Statham‘s star has ascended to arguably its highest point ever, thanks largely to his involvement in a string of big budget blockbusters. For one, he took second billing behind Sylvester Stallone in all three entries in the Expendables franchise, which combined to earn over $800 million at the box office.
Santa Clarita, CAPosted by
Parade

Find Out How Fast & Furious 9 Will Feature Paul Walker

F9 is finally coming to U.S. cinemas on Friday, June 25, after it was delayed for months and months thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. And while Fast and Furious fans can’t wait to see it—after all, it’s the first new film in the franchise since The Fate of the Furious way back in 2017—for the cast, Fast and Furious 9 is bringing back more memories of their beloved costar, Paul Walker.
Moviesnewsbrig.com

Cody Walker Reacts to Late Brother Paul Walker’s Tribute in the Fast And Furious Film Franchise

Late actor Paul Walker’s brother- Cody Walker thinks that Vin Diesel and the rest of the ‘Fast and the Furious’ franchise made the right move by honouring his brother in the film. “Paul would have never imagined the franchise going this far,” Walker said when TMZ asked Cody how he feels about the way ‘F and F’ has honored his brother’s legacy with the 9th installment of the film about to hit theatres. Ludacris Recalls His Last-Minute Auditioning for Paul Walker, Vin Diesel’s 2 Fast 2 Furious.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Vin Diesel Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Vin Diesel has made a lot of stupid movies in his career, in both the best and worst possible fashion. Obviously, the Fast & Furious sequels deliver the sort of joyously preposterous entertainment that sends audiences across the world wild, while other star vehicles such as The Last Witch Hunter, Babylon A.D. and Bloodshot are dumb, plodding would-be franchise starters that are so concerned with laying the groundwork for an intricate mythology that they forget to be fun.
Moviescultmtl.com

F9 is the biggest and dumbest Fast & Furious movie yet

It’s a hacky joke trope in movies set in the future to trot out extremely long-in-the-tooth franchises as a sight gag. A movie from the ’90s set in 2021 might mention an Indiana Jones 12, for example. Granted, that joke trope is considerably less prevalent now that franchises seem to go on indefinitely — a fact that is truly undeniable when faced with the latest addition in the Fast & Furious saga, F9.
MoviesGamespot

F9: How Han Is Alive In The Fast And Furious Movies

How is Han alive? That's the main question we've been asking ourselves ever since the character was revealed to be in , the ninth movie in the Fast and Furious saga (tenth, if you count Hobbs and Shaw). We had : Was Han a robot? Was he secretly a god? Would we really be meeting Han's long-lost brother, Shawn? Now that we've seen F9, we know the truth--and we can share it with you.
MoviesPosted by
Newsweek

Why The Rock Is Not in 'Fast and Furious 9' As Luke Hobbs

Fast & Furious 9 has a bigger cast than perhaps any other film from the franchise (spoilers ahead), with regulars like Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson joined by familiar faces from previous films like Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron and some of the cast of Tokyo Drift. One fan...
CelebritiesPopculture

Vin Diesel Reveals What Caused His Feud With Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Vin Diesel has shed new light on his rumored feud with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in the Fast & Furious franchise. The two have reportedly been at odds on and off throughout the filming of the last few movies. This week, Diesel spoke to Men's Health about F9, where he revealed that the root of the issue was creative differences over Johnson's character, Luke Hobbs.
Moviesbrentwoodlive.co.uk

Vin Diesel: I will always cherish my memories with Paul Walker

Vin Diesel said his friendship with Paul Walker is what he treasures most from his time working on the Fast & Furious franchise. Diesel and Walker developed a close bond while the action films made them global superstars. Diesel is godfather to Walker’s daughter, Meadow, and named his own daughter...
Moviesthesunontheweb.com

Bob at the Movies: ‘F9: The Fast Saga’

“F9: The Fast Saga” is the latest entry into the franchise started by “The Fast and the Furious” in 2001, which has been really inconsistent in its naming of each subsequent sequel. Vin Diesel returns as Dominic Toretto, a drag racer turned thief turned unofficial secret agent. He’s joined by his wife Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), sister Mia (Jordana Brewster), and friends Roman (Tyrese Gibson), Tej (Ludacris), and Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel) in going on missions to save the world, missions that always involve driving cars fast and dangerously, “furiously” if you will.
Celebritiesheroichollywood.com

Vin Diesel Addresses The ‘Fast And Furious’ Feud With Dwayne Johnson

Vin Diesel has finally addressed his feud with his Fast and Furious co-star Dwayne Johnson that came to light during the production of Fate of the Furious. Dwayne Johnson made his first appearance in the Fast and Furious franchise in the 2011 film, Fast Five as Lucas Hobbs. Originally an antagonist, Dwayne Johnson’s character would eventually ally himself with Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto to take down various terrorists. The two would work together in four of the franchise’s films but behind the scenes, things did not run smoothly.