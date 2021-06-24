Review: F9 is More Furious than Fast, an Overstuffed Entry in an Overlong Franchise

Is it my imagination, or do most of the Fast & Furious movies spend about a third of their running times explaining or rewriting the events of previous installments? I haven’t even started reviewing the latest chapter, F9, and I’m already digressing. Kind of like the mafia, once you’re in a F&F film, you’re in the franchise for life. By this many films into it, that leads to some exceedingly crowded casts and a screenplay that had to find ways to justify all of the cameos, new characters, and a small army of returning characters. This time around, the series that has built its reputation of its makeshift “family” of thieves, spy and drivers has an actual family member as its core villain, Jakob Toretto (John Cena), estranged brother of Vin Diesel’s Dominic, who is hellbent on stealing technology that can…do something bad and make it possible to destroy the world, or something like that.