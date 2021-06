President Biden has unveiled his plan to address the rise in violent crime across the U.S. Some points he discussed Wednesday included arresting rogue firearms dealers, helping former prisoners reenter society and expand employment opportunities for young people. Former businessman Glenn Youngkin is running for Governor of Virginia as the GOP nominee. Youngkin joins today’s “Rundown” to weigh in on crime, why it’s not a Republican or Democrat issue but a “community safety issue” and he explains why investing in law enforcement is a requirement.