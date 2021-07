1. Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon) Thibodeaux should need no introduction. In his sophomore season he was a third team AP All American and first team All Pac 12. In his two seasons (well, one and a half) at Oregon he’s generated 23.5 tackles for a loss and 12 sacks. Thibodeaux is excellent at using his size to frustrate lines and wrap up ball carriers. He’s also very fast, and with great direction changing speed to get by blockers. Many draft prognosticators have pegged Thibodeaux as one of the best players in next years class, so hopefully the Beavers will only have to see him one more time.