Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Disjointed Austin FC underwhelm in loss at Minnesota United FC

By ZACH SMITH, HCN Sports Editor
Posted by 
hillcountrynews
hillcountrynews
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Austin FC formation was more of a patchwork quilt than an established unit in Minnesota on Wednesday night. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has switched to a membership model. Fill out the form below to create a free account. Once you're logged in, you can continue using the site as normal. You should remain logged in on your computer or device as long as you don’t clear your browser history/cookies.

www.hillcountrynews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
hillcountrynews

hillcountrynews

Cedar Park, TX
208
Followers
2K+
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for northwest suburban Austin, Texas, including Cedar Park, Leander, Round Rock, Lago Vista and Jonestown

 https://www.hillcountrynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
State
Minnesota State
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota United Fc#Disjointed#Computer#Minnesota United Fc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Sports
Related
MLSPosted by
hillcountrynews

Austin FC confident goals will start flowing ahead of rematch against Minnesota United FC

Austin FC is borrowing a phrase from the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers when it comes to goalscoring:. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has switched to a membership model. Fill out the form below to create a free account. Once you're logged in, you can continue using the site as normal. You should remain logged in on your computer or device as long as you don’t clear your browser history/cookies.
MLSAustin American-Statesman

Midweek matches, starting with Minnesota United, provide Austin FC with fresh challenge

Austin FC might look back on the eight-match road trip with fondness after the season. Much was made about the 18,600 miles flown by the expansion franchise before the home opener on Saturday against San Jose, including here, by a sports writer who also flew those 18,600 miles. The road trip was undoubtedly a tough way to baptize Austin FC into the deep waters of Major League Soccer.
UFCchatsports.com

Game Guide: MNUFC vs. Austin FC

Broadcast: Bally Sports North and SKOR North (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.) After starting the season with consecutive losses, Minnesota United is unbeaten in its last four games. Austin has struggled to score recently, having been shut out in four of its last five games, but Diego Fagundez found the back of the net the last time these two teams met.
MLSAustin American-Statesman

Austin FC player ratings dip in dismal performance versus Minnesota United

The midweek turnaround proved too difficult for Austin FC in a 2-0 loss at Minnesota United. El Tree played San Jose to a scoreless draw last Saturday for the home opener at Q2 Stadium, and are back at home Sunday to host Columbus in a match that begins a four-game homestand.
MLSGwinnett Daily Post

Austin FC head north for battle with Minnesota

With the rush subsiding from their first ever home game, and the debut of their new stadium, Austin FC will hit the road Wednesday for a game at Minnesota United. Austin FC (2-4-3, 9 points) played to a 0-0 tie Saturday with the San Jose Earthquakes in front of 20,738 energetic green-clad home fans who were singing and chanting throughout at Q2 Stadium.
MLSchatsports.com

Three takeaways from FC Dallas’ draw with Minnesota United

The return to the season and the start of summer didn’t exactly go as expected for FC Dallas on Saturday night. Their come-from-behind draw against Minnesota United at home is another example of points being left on the table here in the early going on this season. There was some...
MLSchatsports.com

Kickoff for Timbers Saturday home match against Minnesota United FC changed to 8 p.m. PT

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Timbers today announced that the kickoff time for their match against Minnesota United FC at Providence Park on Saturday, June 26, has been changed to 8 p.m. (Pacific). Originally scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. (Pacific), the kickoff time was pushed back due to an excessive heat forecast for the Portland area. The match will be broadcast live on ROOT SPORTS and will include local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).
MLSchatsports.com

Minnesota United FC’s Franco Fragapane showed potential in MLS debut

Minnesota United midfielder Franco Fragapane (7) controls the ball against FC Dallas during the first half at Pizza Hut Park. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports. Franco Fragapane’s debut for Minnesota United was a dream one, the new signing scoring in his debut as his club shared a 1-1 result at FC Dallas on Saturday night.
MLSYuma Daily Sun

Portland Timbers host Minnesota United FC in conference action

Minnesota United FC (3-4-2) vs. Portland Timbers (4-4-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -106, Minnesota United FC +239, Draw +291; over/under is 3.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Timbers face Minnesota United FC in Western Conference action. The Timbers finished 11-6-6 overall and 6-4-2 at home in the 2020 season. Portland...
Soccerchatsports.com

Preview: Matchday 9, MNUFC vs Austin FC

When Austin FC return to Allianz Field tonight it will feel like much more than a mid-week game. Prior to kickoff the team will be hosting a free Covid-19 vaccination clinic on the great lawn. The clinic is open to all, and no ticket to the game is required. Participants...
MLSchatsports.com

Supporter’s XI: Austin FC

After an emotional victory against the Chicago Fire where the Columbus Crew said goodbye to historic Crew Stadium, the Black & Gold lost in a defensive rock fight midweek in Philadelphia, 1-0. After a few day's rest, head coach Caleb Porter and his side head to Texas to take on Austin FC. Supporters naturally have had this game circled from the moment it was announced and Porter admitted that this game will, in fact, mean more. But after two tough games and still several key players out, how will he shuffle his lineup to stay fresh?
MLSmassivereport.com

Massive Scouting Report: Austin FC

Ever since the Save The Crew movement ended and fans began to return to their normal way of supporter life, the focus shifted towards the first matchup with expansion side Austin FC. The wait is almost over as the Columbus Crew head deep in the heart of Texas to battle the Austin FC and the man they once called their owner Anthony Precourt on national television Sunday evening.
MLSchatsports.com

MATCH RECAP | Portland Timbers 0, Minnesota United FC 1

PORTLAND, Ore. – Despite taking 22 shots, the Portland Timbers lost 1-0 to Minnesota United FC Saturday night at Providence Park. 2' - GOAL (MIN) - Minnesota United went out to an early 1-0 lead as Emanuel Reynoso split the Timbers defense with a pass to forward Fanco Fragapane. Fragapane then squared a ball to midfielder Adrien Hunou atop the six-yard box who knocked his shot into the back of the net.
MLSsunny95.com

Crew 0, Austin FC 0

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Brad Stuver had six saves and expansion Austin FC played the defending MLS champion Columbus Crew to a 0-0 tie Sunday night. Stuver, a 30-year-old who made just nine combined appearances over his first eight MLS season, has two straight shutouts and three in the last four games.
MLSFOX Sports

Minnesota United FC hosts San Jose after 2 straight shutout wins

San Jose Earthquakes (3-7-1) vs. Minnesota United FC (4-4-2) LINE: Minnesota United FC -157, San Jose +411, Draw +295; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United FC heads into a matchup with San Jose after recording two straight shutout wins. Minnesota United FC finished 9-5-7 overall and 5-1-3 at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy