Disjointed Austin FC underwhelm in loss at Minnesota United FC

After an emotional victory against the Chicago Fire where the Columbus Crew said goodbye to historic Crew Stadium, the Black & Gold lost in a defensive rock fight midweek in Philadelphia, 1-0. After a few day's rest, head coach Caleb Porter and his side head to Texas to take on Austin FC. Supporters naturally have had this game circled from the moment it was announced and Porter admitted that this game will, in fact, mean more. But after two tough games and still several key players out, how will he shuffle his lineup to stay fresh?