Dana Carvey Used the Penultimate Conan to Work Out Some Material

DA BRAT DENIES HITTING ON WENDY WILLIAMS: During an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Da Brat denied Wendy Wiliams's claims that she once hit on her. Wendy said about Brat, “[She was] like, ‘So whatchu doin’?’ I’m like, ‘Da Brat, I’m minding my own business. What do you mean?’ ‘Is you alone?’ Oh she tried it.” The famed talk show host added, “Oh please! I said, ‘Look here, Brat, we are friends. Like, I’m a girl who’s your friend, that’s it.’ ” Brat responded, “The last time we talked and I texted you, it was after I saw your documentary, and I felt like you ain’t got no real friends and I wanted to be your friend, so I called to check on you. I love you but I ain’t never been attracted to you, girl.” Wendy later asked if Brat would be attracted to her if she were gay, Brat responded, “Nope! You fly, but not for me. I already had my baby, too. I have my forever already. I would never disrespect her, do that at all.” Brat is engaged to Jessica "Judy" Dupart.