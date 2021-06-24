Review: Compact, Focused Mary J Blige’s My Life Documentary Explores the Trauma, Inspiration of Artist’s Most Personal Album
Less a life/career-spanning documentary biopic and more focusing on the work of art that set the stage for the career that followed, director Vanessa Roth’s Mary J Blige’s My Life narrows its scope on the life moments and musical choices that led to the creation of one of the great confessional albums of all time, 1994’s My Life by Mary J Blige, which we see the singer celebrate at a 25th anniversary event, during which she performs the album live in its entirety.thirdcoastreview.com