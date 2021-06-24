Review: Compact, Focused Mary J Blige’s My Life Documentary Explores the Trauma, Inspiration of Artist’s Most Personal Album

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. The Queen of R&B Mary J. Blige has 13 albums under her belt, a resume that includes not only Grammy Awards but Academy Awards. Mary J. Blige from Yonkers is not only a singer/songwriter she is also now a seasoned actress that plays roles on television as well as in film. However when you look to Mary J. Blige, that’s what you see, Mary J. Blige on the other hand see’s the pinnacle of her career being he 2nd studio album ‘My Life’, an album that allowed Mary J. Blige to break through her storms and allow her to feel ‘the sunshine’ and today Amazon Prime Studios dropped the highly anticipated documentary of Mary J. Blige titled ‘My Life’